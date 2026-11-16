Anondita Medicare Limited Reports H1 FY27 Revenue of INR 7,354.17 Lakhs, Up 35.94 percentage YoY; PAT Grows 69.04 percentage to INR 2,200.60 Lakhs

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 16: Anondita Medicare Limited (NSE - SME: ANONDITA) a leading manufacturer of condoms and sexual wellness products operating under its flagship brand “COBRA”, announced its unaudited financial results for the half year ended September 30, 2026 (H1 FY27).

H1 FY27 KEY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Consolidated) (In ₹ Lakhs)

- Revenue from Operations: ₹7,354.17 crore, compared to ₹5,409.70 crore in H1 FY26, registering a YoY growth of 35.94%.

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- EBITDA: ₹3,329.80 crore, compared to ₹1,960.92 crore, registering a YoY growth of 69.81%.

- EBITDA Margin: 45.28%, compared to 36.25% in H1 FY26, improving by 903 basis points.

- Profit After Tax (PAT): ₹2,200.60 crore, compared to ₹1,301.79 crore, registering a YoY growth of 69.04%.

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- PAT Margin: 29.92%, compared to 24.06% in H1 FY26, improving by 586 basis points.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

Commenting on the development, Mr. Anupam Ghosh, Managing Director, Anondita Medicare Limited, said: “We are pleased to report a strong performance in H1 FY27, with Revenue from Operations growing 35.94% year-on-year to ₹7,354.17 Lakhs. EBITDA increased by 69.81% to ₹3,329.80 Lakhs, while PAT grew 69.04% to ₹2,200.60 Lakhs, reflecting improved operating performance and profitability.

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Our EBITDA margin expanded by 903 BPS basis points to 45.28%, while PAT margin improved by 586 basis points to 29.92%, highlighting the Company's improving margin profile.

We remain focused on strengthening our manufacturing capabilities, expanding our domestic and international distribution network, and leveraging emerging opportunities across the male and female condom segments. With ongoing capacity expansion, product diversification and export market development, we remain focused on sustaining our growth momentum and creating long-term value for our stakeholders.”

ABOUT ANONDITA MEDICARE LIMITED

Anondita Medicare Limited is an Indian manufacturer of condoms and sexual wellness products, operating its flagship brand “COBRA.” The company operates its own manufacturing facility and follows a quality-driven and compliant production model.

Led by Mr. Anupam Ghosh, who brings over 25 years of experience in the healthcare and contraceptive products industry, the company benefits from strong industry expertise, entrepreneurial vision, and execution capabilities.

With a strong domestic presence, particularly in North India, Anondita Medicare is actively expanding across India and international markets. The company’s focus on automation-led capacity enhancement and innovative patented female condom products positions it for scalable growth and long-term value creation.

DISCLAIMER

Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

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