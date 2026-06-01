Anondita Medicare Limited Secures First Export Order Worth INR 43.14 Crore Under South African Government Condom Tender Program

Mumbai, June 01, 2026: Anondita Medicare Limited (NSE - SME: ANONDITA) a leading manufacturer of condoms and sexual wellness products operating under its flagship brand “COBRA”, has secured its first export purchase order worth approximately ₹43.14 Crore under the South African Government condom procurement program.

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Anondita Medicare has received its first export purchase order worth approximately ₹43.14 Crore from Supra Healthcare Johannesburg (Pty) Ltd., South Africa, for the supply and delivery of male condoms under the South African Government condom procurement program. The order comprises supplies equivalent to 50 containers (40-feet containers) and is expected to be executed by September 30, 2026. This milestone marks the commencement of the Company's supplies under the approved South African tender framework and further strengthens its export business.

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Management Commentary

Commenting on the development, Mr. Anupam Ghosh, Managing Director, Anondita Medicare Limited, said: “Securing our first export purchase order worth approximately ₹43.14 Crore under the South African Government tender program marks a significant milestone for Anondita Medicare. The order for the supply of male condoms equivalent to 50 containers validates our manufacturing excellence and global quality standards. We believe this achievement will further strengthen our export business and enhance our presence in international institutional markets.”

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About Anondita Medicare Limited

Anondita Medicare Limited is an Indian manufacturer of condoms and sexual wellness products, operating its flagship brand “COBRA.” The company operates its own manufacturing facility and follows a quality-driven and compliant production model.

Led by Mr. Anupam Ghosh, who brings over 25 years of experience in the healthcare and contraceptive products industry, the company benefits from strong industry expertise, entrepreneurial vision, and execution capabilities.

With a strong domestic presence, particularly in North India, Anondita Medicare is actively expanding across India and international markets. The company’s focus on automation-led capacity enhancement and innovative patented female condom products positions it for scalable growth and long-term value creation.

Disclaimer

Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

For more information, please visit:

Anondita Medicare Limited

www.anonditamedicare.com

www.cobrastore.in

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