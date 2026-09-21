NewsVoir

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 21: Ansell, a global leader in safety, inaugurated its new manufacturing facility in Kovai today, reinforcing the company's ongoing capital investment in its long-term strategic objectives. The facility is already producing for the local market, with additional capacity coming online in the months ahead to support Ansell's key strategic markets.

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"Ansell has built its reputation in surgical over decades, and Kovai is an investment in the long-term strength of that business. As the site ramps up, it extends our manufacturing footprint for surgical gloves and deepens our commitment to the markets where we hold the strongest positions and the closest customer relationships, including the United States, Germany, France and the United Kingdom," said Jennifer Ross-Murphy, Chief Medical Business Officer, Ansell.

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Sustainability was a core consideration in the facility's design, with renewable energy generation and a water recycling system that reclaims a significant share of water used in operations, reflecting Ansell's ongoing commitment to responsible, environmentally conscious manufacturing across its global sites.

The new manufacturing site in India supports Ansell's broader mission of protecting healthcare workers and patients by expanding access to high-quality surgical gloves, reinforcing the company's commitment to reliability and safety across the healthcare environments it serves.

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About Ansell

Ansell (ASX: ANN) is a global leader in safety solutions and an integrated manufacturer of personal protection equipment for healthcare and industrial workplaces. Each day, over 10 million workers in more than 100 countries trust their safety to Ansell brands such as HyFlex, Ringers, MICROFLEX, TouchNTuff, GAMMEX, Kimtech, KleenGuard, and AlphaTec. Driven by a vision to lead the world to a safer future, the company continuously pursues new product and service innovations that predict, prevent, and protect against workplace risk while promoting sustainable sourcing and manufacturing.

Information on Ansell and its products can be found at www.ansell.com. #AnsellProtects

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