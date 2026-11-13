ANTA Group and UNHCR launch New Three-Year Partnership to Support a Further 300,000 Forcibly Displaced Young People Worldwide

Signing witnessed in person by ANTA brand ambassador Fan Zhendong

GENEVA, Nov. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ANTA Group and UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, today signed a new three-year global strategic partnership agreement for the Moving for Change program at UNHCR headquarters in Geneva.

Under the agreement, ANTA Group will continue its humanitarian support from 2026 to 2029, providing UNHCR with US$1.5 million in cash and 1.2 million items of sportswear and equipment through the China Charity Federation and the Chinese Red Cross Foundation, with the approval of the relevant government ministries. The renewed partnership aims to reach another 300,000 young people in Ethiopia, Kenya, Burundi and elsewhere in Africa who have been forced from their homes and to improve their access to safety, learning and well-being through education and sport. Hence by 2029, the aim is to have reached a cumulative total of 600,000 young people over six years.

The agreement was signed by Wu Yonghua, Executive Director and Co-CEO of ANTA Group, and Tressa Rae Finerty, Deputy High Commissioner of UNHCR, in the presence of Ambassador Li Chijiang, Chargée d'Affaires a.i. of the Permanent Mission of China to the United Nations Office at Geneva and other International Organizations in Switzerland; Ding Shizhong, Board Chairman of ANTA Group; Olympic champion and ANTA brand ambassador Fan Zhendong; and members of ANTA Group's senior management team. Under the framework of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and in response to the challenges of people forced to flee, ANTA Group and UNHCR established a global partnership in 2023 and launched the Moving for Change international program of humanitarian assistance. By supporting UNHCR's two global initiatives, Primary Impact and Sport for Protection, the program provides funding and equipment to refugee camps in several African countries, including Ethiopia, Kenya and Burundi. The goal is to support forcibly displaced young people in accessing education and sport, giving them equal opportunities to experience the joy of sport, study and grow with confidence and dignity.

Advertisement

Ding Shizhong, Board Chairman of ANTA Group, said: "As a world-leading sportswear group, we look beyond the commercial value we create to the social value we can add. Anchored in our vision of 'becoming a respected, world-leading enterprise', we are committed to driving positive change for society and contributing to the UN Sustainable Development Goals. In China, the sports philanthropy programs we support have reached more than 10 million young people. Now we are extending that experience into international humanitarian assistance, so that what we leave around the world is not just our brands' footprint, but a Chinese company's journey of responsibility. We look forward to building on our new three-year partnership to help forcibly displaced young people rebuild their lives with confidence, integrate into their communities and move towards a brighter future through sport."

Tressa Rae Finerty, Deputy High Commissioner of UNHCR, said: "Young people forced to flee need more than safety. They need opportunities to learn, develop their talents and feel part of a community. By bringing together education and sport, our partnership with ANTA helps create those opportunities and supports young refugees to build their futures."

As a witness to the signing ceremony, Ambassador Li Chijiang, Chargée d'Affaires a.i. of the Permanent Mission of China to the UN Office at Geneva and Other International Organizations in Switzerland, said: "China firmly upholds true multilateralism and contributes to global refugee governance through concrete actions. Chinese companies are playing an increasingly important role, engaging more deeply in various areas such as humanitarian assistance, material transportation, professional knowledge sharing, and innovative solutions, contributing Chinese wisdom and strength to the international humanitarian cause."

Advertisement

Olympic table tennis champion and ANTA brand ambassador Fan Zhendong, who witnessed the signing in person, said: "What sport has given me is much more than my experiences in competition. It has given me confidence and courage in the face of difficulty, and the strength of striving side by side with others. I hope children who have been forced to leave their homes can have the chance to take part in sport, make friends and find joy through it. I greatly appreciate ANTA's meaningful work in philanthropy and charity. This is the kind of social value a sports brand should aspire to. I'm proud to attend this event, and I hope more people will pay attention to and support this humanitarian cause."

300,000 Young People Reached in Three Years; Three Areas of Support to Continue Over the Next Three

During the first three-year phase of Moving for Change, ANTA Group provided US$1.5 million in funding and more than 1.2 million items of sportswear and equipment through the China Charity Federation and the Chinese Red Cross Foundation, benefiting 300,000 displaced young people in Africa. As of the end of 2025, the program had carried out a range of education activities in Ethiopia, Kenya, Burundi, and other countries, focusing on improving access to basic education, strengthening teaching capacity and building stronger learning support systems. It provided a total of 33,570 children with financial assistance, material support, mental health support and other help so they could stay in school, and provided targeted assistance, such as mental health support and hygiene kits, to 4,800 students.

Advertisement

The new partnership will continue to focus on three areas: primary education; sports for protection; ensuring education continuity during emergencies. The support will serve students and teachers, improving conditions for learning and sport, while donations of ANTA and ANTA KIDS sportswear and equipment will help young people take part in sports activities.

A leading Chinese sporting goods company, ANTA has long been committed to using the strength of philanthropy to give back to communities. Over the years, ANTA has built a dual philanthropy platform made up of the Group and the Hemin Foundation, and established a "Five Ones" philanthropy system spanning five areas: sports education empowerment; sports development; medical assistance; support for people in need; and environmental protection. As of the end of September 2026, ANTA Group and the Hemin Foundation had made cumulative philanthropic and charitable donations totaling nearly RMB 4.4 billion. Of this, programs dedicated to sports education have received nearly RMB 1.6 billion in cash and equipment, benefiting more than 10 million young people.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PRNewswire and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)