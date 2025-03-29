Antara Senior Care Launches First AGEasy Store in Gurugram to Empower Seniors with Holistic Wellness Solutions

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], March 29: Antara AGEasy, the direct-to-consumer business of Antara Senior Care--an integrated ecosystem of senior care spanning several businesses - is delighted to announce the opening of its first AGEasy Store in Gurugram, a one-stop destination for senior health and wellness solutions. Antara AGEasy is designed to empower seniors to age with ease and joy through innovative products supported by expert assistance. The store was inaugurated by the renowned actor and icon, Shabana Azmi, who shared her enthusiasm for the innovative approach AGEasy brings to senior care.

With AGEasy, seniors can now access a holistic platform that combines product innovation and personalised care to manage chronic conditions and adopt effective self-care protocols.

Located in DT Mega Mall on Golf Course Road in Gurugram, the AGEasy Store offers a unique suite of scientifically designed products and service-based solutions tailored specifically for seniors. Developed in collaboration with leading domain experts, these offerings ensure ease of use, safety, and effectiveness.

Commenting on the store launch, Tara Singh Vachani, Executive Chairperson of Antara Senior Care said, "With AGEasy, our aim is to empower seniors to live healthier, happier, and more independent lives. More than just a retail space, AGEasy combines science-backed products, expert guidance, and technology to address seniors' needs with precision and care. This initiative is a key step in Antara's vision to transform senior care while positively impacting the lives of seniors and their families."

Rajit Mehta, MD and CEO, Antara Senior Care said, "With India's senior population growing rapidly, the need for specialized products and services has never been greater. Our objective is to make high-quality, senior-focused solutions easily accessible, ensuring dignified and independent aging for all. The launch of our first physical store in Gurugram marks a significant milestone in creating a trusted ecosystem, adding to our current online presence where seniors and caregivers currently explore and access our products."

Veteran actor and social advocate, Shabana Azmi, the Chief Guest at the launch, emphasized the importance of such initiatives, saying, "I am very happy to be a part of the launch of the Antara AGEasy store, an initiative that reflects a deep commitment to the well-being of our senior community. Dignity, independence, and comfort should not be privileges but rights at every stage of life, and I deeply appreciate Antara's efforts in making this a reality. As a society, we must continue to create meaningful solutions that empower our elders to lead fulfilling lives. I congratulate the team on this thoughtful initiative and hope it serves as a source of comfort and empowerment for many."

A revolutionary approach to senior wellness

AGEasy offers a unique suite of products and service-based solutions that enable seniors to apply self-care protocols for their health conditions. The products are designed specifically for seniors, based on scientific evidence, and have been created in collaboration with domain experts, ensuring a comprehensive approach to senior care.

Expert assistance for personalized care

At the AGEasy Store, seniors and their families can benefit from consultations with qualified experts trained and certified in geriatric care and are available to help seniors identify customized solutions for their unique health needs.

Making healthcare more accessible

The AGEasy store features a wide range of products designed to support seniors in managing chronic conditions such as joint pain, lung health, and fall prevention. Customers can also receive expert guidance to find the most suitable solutions for their specific needs. AGEasy products can be explored and purchased on its own website and leading marketplaces like Amazon and Flipkart. The AGEasy store brings the products and experts closer to users in a physical space that allows for deeper interaction.

