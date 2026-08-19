Antaranga: Boundless Longing - Presented by Ekatvam

BENGALURU, India, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Antaranga: Boundless Longing, a classical music and dance production presented by Ekatvam, recently concluded to a full house at the Prestige Centre for Performing Arts. The event marked a significant step for the Indian classical arts, demonstrating that traditional forms can successfully engage audiences in large-scale arena formats when presented with a unified vision.

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The production brought together renowned Carnatic vocalist Sandeep Narayan and acclaimed Kalakshetra-trained classical dancer Radhe Jaggi. Performing together on a single stage for the first time, the husband-and-wife duo presented a seamless blend of Carnatic music, Bharatanatyam, and the ancient martial art form Kalaripayattu along with Project Samskriti. Together, they delivered a continuous, theatrical narrative exploring the emotions of longing and connection.

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"We rarely pay for music in India the way we pay for everything else we value... To attempt that scale, everything has to rise together. The theme, the concept, the performers, the sound, the decor — each has to earn its place in a room built for something larger than a concert." — Rajmohan Krishnan, Founder Trustee of Entrust Foundation

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The initiative was well-received by the public, reaching full capacity 16 days prior to the event. This response confirms the presence of a dedicated audience willing to support classical art when presented in an expansive, high-quality format.

Antaranga featured an ensemble of accomplished musicians, including Subhiksha Rangarajan, Lalit Talluri, HN Bhaskar, Bharat Damodaran, Akshay Yesodharan, Prankur Kataria, Sumesh Narayan, and MT Aditya. Creative head Rupin Suchak alongside Sandeep Kumar & team, designed the visual layout, which was illuminated by Prathmesh and Gowtham. The evening was further highlighted by the attendance of Sadhguru, who joined as a guest to experience the performance.

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About Ekatvam

Ekatvam is a dedicated cultural initiative by the Entrust Foundation. Its core mission is to preserve and present India's classical and cultural traditions in formats suited for contemporary audiences. At Ekatvam, we are deeply committed to enhancing the quality of life for the elderly — helping them feel seen, valued, and connected in a fast-paced world where time is often the rarest gift.

By creating platforms that elevate traditional arts into large-scale, immersive experiences, Ekatvam aims to ensure the continuity and relevance of India's profound artistic heritage.

For more information, visit: ekatvam.co.in/antaranga.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3008801/EKATVAM_Antaranga.jpg Email: hello@ekatvam.co.in

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