Anthology 'When Gods Don’t Matter' unveiled at the Jaipur LitFest 2026 by culturist Sundeep Bhutoria

Swati Vashishtha, Sundeep Bhutoria, Jagdeep Singh (author), Namita Gokhale and Sanjoy K Roy formally unveiling an anthology 'When Gods Don’t Matter' at the Jaipur LitFest 2026 Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], January 17: A deeply reflective and intellectually stimulating session titled “When Gods Don’t Matter” captivated audiences at the Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF) 2026 at the AAF Bagaan venue. The session marked the unveiling of poet and PR professional Jagdeep Singh’s latest poetry anthology, When Gods Don’t Matter.

Jagdeep Singh was in conversation with senior journalist and writer Swati Vashishtha, as they explored the philosophical, emotional, and existential layers of his poetry. The book was formally unveiled by author and culturist Sundeep Bhutoria, alongside Festival Co-Director Namita Gokhale and Sanjoy K. Roy, Managing Director, Teamwork Arts.

During the discussion, Jagdeep Singh reflected on the core themes that shape his work—belief and doubt, identity, vulnerability, and the evolving human condition in a rapidly changing world. He shared that When Gods Don’t Matter is born out of lived experience and introspection, where poetry becomes a space to confront silence, faith, and personal truth.

Guiding the conversation, Swati Vashishtha examined the role and relevance of poetry in contemporary times, noting how modern verse often moves away from the divine towards the deeply personal and social. The dialogue highlighted how Jagdeep Singh’s poetry resonates with readers navigating uncertainty, the loss of absolutes, and the search for meaning beyond traditional belief systems.

Speaking on the occasion, Jagdeep Singh remarked that poetry, for him, is not about providing answers but about asking honest questions. He emphasised that When Gods Don’t Matter seeks to articulate moments when human vulnerability, nostalgia, and compassion take precedence over ideology or rigid belief structures.

Adding an evocative and intimate dimension to the session, Jagdeep Singh also recited three to four poems from the collection, offering the audience a direct encounter with the emotional depth and sensitivity that define his work.

Sharing his thoughts at the launch, Sundeep Bhutoria said, “I have known Jagdeep Singh for more than a decade now. I didn’t know that he could write poems as well, apart from being a hardcore PR professional. He is such a humble human being, with a heart for poetry.” (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PNN and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

