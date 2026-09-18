Anthropic flags AI systems' 'self-improvement'; bats for greater transparency in development of models

California [US], September 18 (ANI): AI frontier lab Anthropic has pitched for greater transparency in the development of AI models. In a blog post the company said that AI systems are becoming exponentially more powerful and have begun to automate more of the process of building themselves, and as the world considers slowing the pace of frontier AI development, the public needs more information.

The post then lists out measurement tools on critical aspects of AI development. These include, the extent to which AI is building the next version of itself as opposed to being built by humans, ability to oversee and intervene in actions that AI agents take on Anthropic’s systems and resources that power the development of more capable models.

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Anthropic further said that it had laid out a framework for rules on how a frontier lab could ensure the release of safe models and transparency.

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"In our policy proposal on advanced AI, the Advanced AI Framework (AAIF), we propose rules of the road for how any lab releases safe models, including transparency obligations that governments could require, such as risk reports. Together, these proposed measurements and policies are a starting point for monitoring the pace of AI development from outside the labs," the company said.

Anthropic cautioned that models accelerating on their own could pose a challenge for humans to control such systems and thus metrics on 'self-improvement' of such models was required.

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"Frontier AI labs increasingly use AI to build future AI models. This process allows labs in democratic countries to develop more capable models more quickly and conduct more safety and testing on models before they are released to secure AI’s benefits while staying on the frontier. However, models accelerating their own development could make it more challenging for humans to understand or control these systems. It is therefore important to share these metrics to understand how close the world is to reaching recursive self-improvement (a model fully autonomously building its successor)," it said.

After CEO Dario Amodei's call for slowing the pace of AI development down the company has batted for better measurement of that development.

"As the world considers pacing the frontier, we should do everything possible to minimize the gap between what frontier labs know and what the public knows. This means better measuring the development of AI, reporting on it publicly, and giving society an opportunity to decide how to use this information. We hope to model that transparency by releasing these measurements, and we’ll continue to do so," the company said.

Earlier, speaking to CBS News Sunday Morning Amodei had cautioned that the exponential growth of AI was a warning sign that frontier labs need to slow down.

"I don't think I fully just appreciated what it would actually be like when the progress was as fast as it was...It doesn't mean we need to panic today. It doesn't mean we need to shut it all down," Amodei said.

Amodei further said that the technology needs safeguards that can keep up "with the pace at which the technology is happening." (ANI)

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