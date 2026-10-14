Anthropic opens office in Singapore, partners with government on AI safety and adoption

Singapore, October 14 (ANI): Artificial intelligence (AI) company Anthropic has opened a new office in Singapore and signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the country's Ministry of Digital Development and Information to promote AI safety, security and responsible adoption across government agencies and businesses.

The new office is Anthropic's fifth in the Asia-Pacific region. The company said Singapore is one of its most active markets globally, with its Claude AI assistant being used by businesses and government services serving millions of people every day.

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Anthropic said, “We’ve opened an office in Singapore—our fifth in the Asia-Pacific region. We’ve also signed an MOU with the Government of Singapore on AI safety and responsible adoption”.

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The MoU outlines cooperation in AI safety, security and model evaluation, research on AI adoption and its impact, and responsible use of AI across the public and private sectors.

Kai Fong Chng, Permanent Secretary of Singapore's Ministry of Digital Development and Information, and Anthropic co-founder Ben Mann signed the agreement on the sidelines of Singapore International Cyber Week.

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"We founded Anthropic on the belief that capability and safety have to go hand in hand," Mann said, adding that the partnership would help ensure the transition to powerful AI systems progresses responsibly in Singapore, across Asia-Pacific and around the world.

Dale Finlay, General Manager of ASEAN at Anthropic, said the new office would help the company work more closely with local organisations using Claude.

"Our customers here hold AI to an extremely high standard, especially when it comes to reliability and security. Having a team on the ground means we can get even closer to the organizations putting Claude to work on their hardest problems," he said.

Under the agreement, Anthropic plans to hold technical exchanges with Singapore's AI safety, security and assurance institutions on model evaluation, testing standards and incident response. The company also plans to share research and data with the government and provide technical and policy expertise as Singapore develops its AI rules.

The partnership will also explore ways to strengthen AI skills, support small and medium-sized businesses in adopting AI responsibly and build AI capabilities among public officers.

Anthropic said Singapore ranked second among 121 countries in Claude.ai usage relative to population in its latest Economic Index, with usage nearly six times higher than what its population size alone would predict.

AI adoption is also expanding across Singapore's public and private sectors. More than 1,500 engineers and technical staff at the Government Technology Agency of Singapore (GovTech Singapore) have adopted Claude Code to modernise government systems and speed up software delivery.

Anthropic also stated that in financial services, DBS uses Claude for software development and day-to-day productivity, while Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC is rolling it out across its investment and corporate services teams.

Grab also uses Claude to power BriX, its sales assistant, which saves its sales teams approximately 40,000 hours every quarter and identifies new sales opportunities, according to Anthropic. (ANI)

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