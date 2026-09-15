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Home / Business / Anthropic partners with Charles Schwab to bring Claude AI to financial advisors

Anthropic partners with Charles Schwab to bring Claude AI to financial advisors

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ANI
Updated At : 08:37 AM Sep 15, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI): Charles Schwab has partnered with Anthropic to bring “Claude for Financial Advisors” to its independent registered investment advisors (RIAs), according to a company statement.

With this collaboration, Anthropic will offer its new service “Claude for Financial Advisors” to over 16,000 independent registered investment advisors under Schwab Advisor Services — custodian for independent registered investment advisors.

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Claude for Financial Advisors is designed to support advisors in their daily work, from preparing for client meetings to explaining portfolio changes. The service integrates with tools already used by advisory firms, including customer relationship management (CRM), custody, portfolio reporting and accounting, financial and estate planning, and meeting platforms, as per the release.

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Additionally, the product can assist with meeting preparation, financial plan updates, analytics and drafting client follow-ups for advisor review. It also includes audit logs that allow administrators to review activity.

“RIAs will access Schwab Advisor Center® (SAC.com) from Claude through an authenticated connection, bringing together the tools they use to better serve their clients,” the release said.

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"Our goal is to bring the benefits of AI to as many families as possible, and a direct path runs through the advisors they already trust," said Peter Nolan, head of asset and wealth management at Anthropic.

"Collaborating with Schwab and the 16,000-plus independent RIAs it serves brings Claude to the firms doing that work every day, starting with a clear view of what has changed for each client,” he added further.

Apart from this, Anthropic will also join Schwab at the upcoming Schwab IMPACT conference, where RIAs will have an opportunity to learn more about the offering and how its capabilities can be used within their firms, the release said.

"Independent advisors have always succeeded on the strength of their relationships, and relationships are built on advice, service and client experiences that stand apart," said Jon Beatty, head of Schwab Advisor Services, adding, "AI is exponentially powering the ability of advisors to stand apart in this way, even more so if it is integrated with the proprietary workflows and tech stacks advisors have already built." (ANI

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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