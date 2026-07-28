DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Anthropic says it never sought ban on open-weight AI models; CEO calls for chip controls, safety testing

Anthropic says it never sought ban on open-weight AI models; CEO calls for chip controls, safety testing

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 12:23 PM Jul 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

San Francisco, [US] July 28 (ANI): Artificial intelligence company Anthropic has clarified that it does not support a blanket ban on open-weight AI models, with CEO Dario Amodei arguing that policy efforts should instead focus on preventing advanced AI chips from reaching authoritarian regimes, curbing industrial-scale model distillation, and mandating safety testing for powerful AI systems.

Advertisement

In a blog post titled "Our position on open-weights models", Amodei said speculation that Anthropic wanted to prohibit open-weight models was incorrect.

Advertisement

"Anthropic has never advocated for a ban on open-weights models," Amodei said, adding that, "Open-weights models that don't have dangerous capabilities are a public good: they don't cost anything besides the compute needed to run them, and they provide value to businesses, developers, and researchers."

Advertisement

The clarification comes amid an industry debate over open-weight AI models, particularly those developed in China, following reports that some US officials were considering restrictions on their use. Several major technology companies have backed an open letter supporting open-weight AI, while Anthropic's absence from the initiative had fuelled criticism that it favoured tighter restrictions.

Amodei said protectionist bans would not address what he described as the two biggest national security risks: authoritarian governments developing more capable AI systems than the United States, and the misuse of advanced AI models for cyber or biological attacks.

Advertisement

Instead, he proposed three policy measures -- tightening controls on exports of advanced AI chips and chipmaking equipment to China, cracking down on industrial-scale AI model distillation, and requiring mandatory safety testing for sufficiently capable AI models regardless of whether they are open or closed.

Amodei said, "We have not and are not advocating for a ban on open-weights models as a category. We should instead focus on keeping powerful chips out of authoritarian hands, stopping industrial-scale distillation, and requiring safety testing of all sufficiently capable models, open and closed."

While expressing support for many of the benefits highlighted by advocates of open-weight AI, Amodei said he disagreed with claims that open-weight models inherently improve AI safety, arguing that such assumptions should be validated through rigorous testing rather than accepted in advance. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts