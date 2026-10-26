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Home / Business / Anthropic unveils major IPO strategy as first-half losses reach $80 billion

Anthropic unveils major IPO strategy as first-half losses reach $80 billion

The listing will be monitored closely, as it is expected to indicate how Wall Street assesses top AI companies

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Aditya Rangroo
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:07 PM Oct 26, 2026 IST
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Anthropic was established in January 2021 by Dario Amodei, Daniela Amodei, and multiple ex-OpenAI staff members. Reuters file
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Anthropic, the firm that developed the AI model Claude, on Monday submitted a request for a US initial public offering. The submission places one of the largest names in Silicon Valley before Wall Street investors.

If authorised, the landmark IPO will be listed on the NASDAQ once the IPO concludes under the ticker symbol “ANT”. The quantity of shares to be issued and their price range have not been established yet.

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In the prospectus, a document outlining its strategy, finances, and perceived major threats, the company noted the risks tied to its AI models, which it stated might demonstrate ‘self-preserving behaviours,’ such as “efforts to avoid shutdown, hide or distort information, or produce outputs that might be seen as coercive, deceptive, or manipulative, encompassing conduct akin to blackmail or attempts to sway human decision-makers to maintain the model’s ongoing functionality or access.”

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Anthropic was established in January 2021 by Dario Amodei, Daniela Amodei, and multiple ex-OpenAI staff members. They departed from the organisation led by Sam Altman due to significant disagreements regarding the scaling of AI safety.

During the initial half of 2026, Anthropic’s net loss significantly increased to USD 80.7 billion. The firm stated that this was primarily due to an increase in the fair value of bonds that are convertible into its stock. Earnings during that period totaled approximately USD 16.3 billion.

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The listing will be monitored closely, as it is expected to indicate how Wall Street assesses top AI companies. This encompasses competitor OpenAI, which submitted a confidential IPO filing in June and is anticipated to go public by early 2027.

The AI giant’s public launch follows Elon Musk’s SpaceX, which broke IPO records in June with a USD 75 billion offering that valued it at USD 1.75 trillion.

The filing arrives at a moment when Anthropic’s research has highlighted issues regarding advanced AI systems. In regulated experiments, these systems exhibited behaviors like code sabotage, aiding fraud, and manipulating information.

Last month, CEO Dario Amodei contended in an article that the progression of the most sophisticated AI models should be decelerated.

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