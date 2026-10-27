Anthropic warns TSMC disruptions could hit AI chip supply, threaten business

New Delhi [India], October 27 (ANI): Artificial intelligence company Anthropic has warned that disruptions to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company’s (TSMC) operations could adversely affect its business, highlighting the critical role of the Taiwanese chipmaker in the global supply chain powering advanced AI systems.

In its registration statement filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on October 26, Anthropic flagged the concentration of advanced semiconductor manufacturing in Taiwan as a significant risk to its ability to secure the computing resources required to train and deploy its AI models.

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“The majority of the world’s most advanced chip manufacturing capacity is concentrated in Taiwan, primarily at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (‘TSMC’),” the company said in the filing.

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Anthropic said this concentration exposes the supply chain to a range of potential disruptions, including natural disasters, geopolitical tensions between Taiwan and China, and interruptions to essential infrastructure such as electricity and water supplies.

The company cautioned that “Any military conflict, tariffs and trade restrictions, economic coercion, blockade, natural disaster, or other incident affecting Taiwan could severely disrupt the global supply of advanced chips”.

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It added that the effects of such a disruption could be prolonged because of the time needed to establish alternative manufacturing facilities.

“Efforts to establish sufficient advanced chip manufacturing capacity outside of Taiwan, including in the United States, remain in early stages and may not produce adequate compute to materially reduce these concentration risks within the foreseeable future,” Anthropic said.

The filing also highlighted existing supply constraints, noting that TSMC has at times been unable to meet the full demand for chip manufacturing capacity, leaving Anthropic without sufficient quantities of chips on a timely basis.

“Accordingly, any restrictions or delays on the supply of advanced chips out of Taiwan or TSMC would adversely affect our business, financial condition, and results of operations,” the company said.

The warning underscores the importance of semiconductor manufacturing capacity to the rapidly expanding AI industry, where advanced chips are essential for training sophisticated models and running them at scale.

Anthropic explained that the computing resources needed for AI development depend on a supply chain with multiple potential points of constraint or failure. The availability, pricing and delivery timelines of computing resources are affected by advanced chips, other information technology equipment, electricity and data centre infrastructure.

“The compute necessary for training and deploying frontier models depends on a supply chain with multiple potential points of constraint or failure,” the filing said.

Anthropic, which develops the Claude family of AI models, also noted that limited manufacturing capacity for high-performance chips and memory could constrain its ability to secure the computing resources needed to support growing customer demand.

The company’s disclosure highlights how the AI sector’s expansion depends not only on advances in software and model capabilities but also on the resilience of a highly concentrated global semiconductor supply chain.

The registration statement was filed as part of Anthropic’s proposed initial public offering (IPO). The preliminary prospectus says the company has applied to list its Class A common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “ANT”. (ANI)

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