Anthurium Redefines Commercial Real Estate in Central Noida with Retail, Offices, Dining and Lifestyle Experiences Under One Roof

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Delh NCR [India], June 10: As Central Noida continues to evolve into one of NCR's most sought-after business and lifestyle hubs, Anthurium by Sundream Group has emerged as one of the region's most active and thriving mixed-use commercial destinations. Strategically located in Sector 73, Noida, Anthurium has successfully transformed into a vibrant ecosystem where businesses, professionals, retailers, entrepreneurs, and consumers converge every day.

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What sets Anthurium apart is not merely its infrastructure, but the fact that it is already a living, breathing commercial hub with more than 300 operational offices and a growing lineup of nationally recognized retail and food & beverage brands. Unlike many commercial projects that continue to await occupancy, Anthurium is already witnessing strong daily footfall, active business operations, and a dynamic community of professionals and visitors.

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Today, leading brands such as McDonald's, KFC, Barista and several other renowned retail and food chains have chosen Anthurium as their address, reinforcing its position as one of the most preferred commercial destinations in Central Noida. The presence of these established brands has not only enhanced consumer engagement but has also created a complete work-live-leisure environment for office occupants and nearby residents.

Developed by Sundream Group, Anthurium spans nearly five acres of prime three-side open land and offers a thoughtfully curated blend of premium office spaces, high-street retail, restaurants, cafes, wellness facilities, rooftop dining experiences, and community spaces.

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Its strategic location in the heart of Central Noida gives it a significant competitive advantage. Situated amidst a dense residential catchment and enjoying seamless connectivity through the Sector 52 Metro Station, FNG Corridor, and DND Flyway, Anthurium benefits from a large captive audience comprising residents, working professionals, entrepreneurs, and daily commuters.

The project has been conceptualized to meet the evolving needs of modern businesses and consumers who increasingly seek integrated destinations rather than standalone office buildings or isolated retail centres. From morning coffee meetings and business interactions to evening dining and family outings, Anthurium remains active throughout the day, creating a sustainable ecosystem that supports both commercial and retail success.

Adding to its appeal is its future-ready infrastructure, AI-enabled workspace environment, platinum-rated green building credentials, premium architecture, landscaped public spaces, rooftop sky gardens, and lifestyle-oriented amenities that elevate the overall experience for occupiers and visitors alike.

Industry trends continue to indicate a strong preference for mixed-use developments that combine commercial, retail, hospitality, and social infrastructure. Anthurium is among the few projects in Central Noida that has successfully translated this vision into reality, evidenced by its growing occupancy levels, operational offices, and strong retail presence.

As Noida continues its journey towards becoming one of India's most important business and investment destinations, Anthurium stands out as a benchmark for next-generation commercial development - offering businesses a prestigious address, retailers a high-footfall environment, and consumers a destination that seamlessly blends work, dining, shopping, and leisure.

With over 300 operational offices, marquee brands including McDonald's, KFC, Domino's and Barista, premium commercial infrastructure, and a strategic Central Noida location, Anthurium today represents not just a commercial project, but one of the most successful and vibrant business destinations in the region.

For more information, please visit www.anthurium.in.

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