Anupam Shobhakar Returns to India for the Serendipity Arts Festival Curated by Maestro Bickram Ghosh

Anupam Shobhakar — globally acclaimed guitarist, composer, and one of India’s most versatile creative voices — returns home for a special appearance at the Serendipity Arts Festival, curated this year by percussion maestro Bickram Ghosh. Renowned for his seamless blend of Indian classical depth with contemporary global sounds, Anupam brings his signature imagination and expressive intensity to a festival that champions fearless artistic exploration. His presence elevates this year’s curation — a space where tradition meets modernity and music becomes a dynamic, ever-evolving experience.

Advertisement

Shobhakar arrives in India following the international success of his album Liquid Reality, a work that has resonated worldwide for its genre-bridging vision and emotional clarity. Celebrated by global music publications and embraced by listeners across continents, Liquid Reality further solidified his position as a leading voice in guitar-based global innovation.

Advertisement

As he reconnects with India’s vibrant arts community, Anupam Shobhakar is set to create moments that linger long after the festival lights fade — a reminder that genuine artistry doesn’t return, it continues to evolve.

Advertisement

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)