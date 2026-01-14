DT
Home / Business / Anurag Sinha Marks Resolute Return on Screen with Taskaree, Shines with a Stellar Performance in Netflix's Worldwide Release

ANI
Updated At : 06:25 PM Jan 14, 2026 IST
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 14: Anurag Sinha forays back on screen with the Netflix crime thriller Taskaree, based on customs and smuggling networks, directed by Neeraj Pandey and Raghav Jairath.

Taskaree is Anurag Sinha's first collaboration with Neeraj Pandey for a Netflix series. With a selective blend of varied genres ranging from crime thrillers, drama and dramedy, Anurag Sinha has yet again proved his ability to enthral audiences with his clinical yet highly compelling and bold performance. Set against the backdrop of smuggling and customs, Taskaree is an eclectic mix of a promising ensemble cast including Emraan Hashmi, Sharad Kelkar, Zoya Afroz, Nandish Singh Sandhu, Amruta Khanvilkar and Hemant Kher.

Debuted with Subhash Ghai's Black & White and known for his stellar work in Nikhhil Advani's Prisoners of War, Anurag Sinha was last seen in Shadow Assassins, a film based on true events of secret killings in Assam, 1991, for which he won the Best Actor award at NJIFF and ALTFF, Toronto.

With Taskaree, Anurag Sinha returns to the global platform, reaffirming his versatility in projects that combine strong narratives with compelling performances. The spotlight widens as he enters his next chapter.

Taskaree | Released worldwide on 14 January 2026 on Netflix.

Anurag Sinha

Taskaree

Netflix India

#AnuragSinha #Taskaree #NeerajPandey #Netflix

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

