Anvita Group Unleashes Massive Global Expansion Strategy

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 16: Realty firm Anvitha Group is rapidly advancing toward a major expansion. Group Chairman Boppana Achyuta Rao said that Anvita currently has projects spanning 10 million square feet under construction, comprising approximately 4,200 units.

Additionally, projects covering 20 million square feet are in various stages of approval. As part of its expansion strategy, the company plans to launch three new projects in Hyderabad, and one each in Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada, totaling around 11,000 units.

The company aims to deliver all five projects by 2029. Achyuta Rao stated that the projects are being designed with international standards, incorporating customer feedback in areas such as floor planning, clubhouses, ambiance, and lifestyle amenities.

Expanding Globally

After establishing a strong presence in Telugu states, Anvita is expanding internationally. In the United States, the company has launched a residential community spread across 17 acres in Dallas, Texas, and is also setting up its international corporate office there. Additionally, a large-scale project comprising 1,700 villas over 500 acres is in the pipeline in the U.S. The company also announced plans to launch a new real estate project in Dubai later this year.

Innovative finance scheme

Anvita Group has announced its innovative 10/90 home purchase scheme, designed to ease the financial burden on homebuyers. Under this scheme, customers need to pay just 10% of the flat cost upfront, while EMI payments will begin only after the home is handed over. The scheme was jointly unveiled by Anvita Group Chairman Boppana Achyuta Rao and the company's Brand Ambassador, Padma Bhushan awardee Nandamuri Balakrishna.

Achyuta Rao said, "Many customers already have existing loans, and paying EMIs even before taking possession of their home becomes an additional burden. With this 10/90 scheme, Anvita will bear that responsibility until construction is completed and the home is handed over. This initiative will encourage more families to fulfill their dream of owning a home."

Balakrishna praised the company's customer-centric philosophy, stating, "Delivering true value for every rupee invested by the customer, leveraging international project experience, offering competitive pricing, and adhering to platinum-grade standards--these are the strengths that elevate Anvita's reputation."

1.6-kilometer skywalk

India's First-of-Its-Kind Skywalk Near Kollur, on the outskirts of Hyderabad, Anvita is developing Anvita High 9, featuring 9 towers rising 31 floors high, with a total of 2,200 apartments. "A standout feature is a 1.6-kilometer skywalk connecting all towers--claimed to be the first of its kind in India" said Nagabhushanam Boppana, Company Director.

Another premium project in Kollur, Ivana, completed its first phase nearly a year ahead of schedule. The project includes 450 units across two towers, with an additional 1,400 units currently under construction. A key highlight is the absence of podium-level flats, allowing for expansive green spaces, including a 3-acre central park.

At Medchal, Anvita is developing Anvita Park Side, a 50-acre premium villa community. Company Director Srikanth said "The project will feature 270 villas across 15 clusters, each directly connected to landscaped parks, offering a harmonious blend of luxury and nature"

Generating Employment at Scale

Anvita currently serves 1,800 customers and has participated in several major projects in Dubai. The company employs 300 professionals directly and provides indirect employment to approximately 6,000 individuals. Over the next three years, the workforce is expected to grow to 1,000 employees, with indirect employment rising to 15,000. Company Director Vijay Raju expressed confidence that Anvita will soon establish itself as one of India's leading real estate companies.

