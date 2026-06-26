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Home / Business / Any global business plan that ignores India runs the risk of missing a vital growth story, says Rajan Bharti Mittal

Any global business plan that ignores India runs the risk of missing a vital growth story, says Rajan Bharti Mittal

Bharti Enterprises Vice Chairman highlights India’s strong consumption, young workforce and manufacturing strength at UK-India Week 2026

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Aditya Rangroo
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:35 PM Jun 26, 2026 IST
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Rajan Bharti Mittal. Image credits/ANI file.
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India is emerging as one of the most reliable and attractive growth engines in a rapidly changing global economy, said Rajan Bharti Mittal, Vice Chairman of Bharti Enterprises.

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Speaking at the UK-India Week 2026 during the session ‘India’s Growth Story: Building the Next Decade of UK-India Opportunity,’ Mittal said, “At a time when the global order is being reshaped, India stands out as a rare bright spot of growth and stability. With strong domestic consumption, a young population and rising manufacturing strength, India is becoming central to the global economy”.

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As India moves from a USD 4 trillion to a projected USD 10 trillion economy, any global corporate strategy that overlooks this market risks missing the defining growth story of the next decade. Growth will increasingly be driven by co-creation and long-term partnerships, he said.

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Mittal believes for the UK–India corridor, the opportunity is especially compelling.

With shared democratic values and institutional alignment, this partnership can go beyond trade to build integrated value chains, leveraging India as a trusted base to manufacture, innovate, and serve high-growth markets across Africa and beyond.

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Backed by the rule of law, independent regulators and a democratic framework, India is cementing its position as a trusted, predictable long-term partner that will not just have a seat at the top table but will actively shape it.

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