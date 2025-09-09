Anytime Fitness Strengthens South India Presence with Two New Clubs in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 9: Anytime Fitness India, the country’s fastest-growing 24×7 fitness franchise, has made a strong foray into South India with the launch of its first set of club in Hyderabad: Anytime Fitness Jubilee Hills and Anytime Fitness Kondapur. Bringing world-class facilities and round-the-clock fitness access, this expansion signals the brand’s strategic entry into the city’s fitness market and reinforces its commitment to growing presence across the southern region with a community-driven approach.

The new clubs are led by franchise partners, Mr. Vikul Aggarwal, Mr. Madhu Mandava and Mr. Vikas Kwatra whose vision for a healthier, more active Hyderabad has brought this project to life. Their approach reflects Anytime Fitness’ mission to redefine the fitness experience across South India, offering inclusive, accessible spaces where beginners and seasoned athletes alike can thrive. The club features advanced strength and cardio equipment, functional training areas, personal coaching, and diverse group workouts: all available 24×7 to suit the city’s ever-changing lifestyles. Members will also have access to body composition analysis (BCA), the Anytime Fitness app for digital support, and entry to a global network of over 5,500 clubs worldwide, ensuring fitness without boundaries.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Vikas Jain, Managing Director, Anytime Fitness India, said, “Following our successful journey in North India, we are excited to expand into the South to meet the region’s evolving fitness needs & demands. Hyderabad marks a key milestone in this strategy, a city that perfectly combines tradition with modern ambition, making it an ideal gateway for Anytime Fitness’ growth in South India. The launch of our Jubilee Hills and Kondapur clubs strengthens Anytime Fitness’ footprint in the region and sets the stage for deeper growth in this thriving market. With Vikul, Madhu, and Vikas driving this expansion, I am confident these clubs will set new benchmarks in fitness and establish Anytime Fitness as a leading force in Hyderabad’s fitness & wellness landscape.”

Since its entry into India in 2013, Anytime Fitness has expanded to 170+ clubs across the country, redefining convenience and accessibility in fitness. With a vision to reach 500 clubs in the next five years, the brand continues to empower individuals to prioritize health as an everyday practice. Beyond gyms, the brand has fostered community-driven initiatives like FitCraft and Be Fit Fest, bringing together members, trainers, and fitness enthusiasts to celebrate active living.

The launch of Anytime fitness Jubilee Hills and Anytime fitness Kondapur is another step in this mission, ensuring that the city’s residents now have world-class fitness at their doorstep, available any time of day or night.

About Anytime Fitness – Anytime Fitness India is a leading fitness franchise that offers 24/7 gym access to its members. With multiple locations across India, Anytime Fitness provides a convenient and accessible fitness solution for individuals of all fitness levels. Its state-of-the-art facilities, modern equipment, and expert trainers make it an ideal choice for achieving health and fitness goals. The brand’s inclusive and supportive community fosters a motivating environment, encouraging members to lead healthier and active lifestyles.

