Apana Logistics Limited IPO to Open on September 7, 2026; Issue Price Fixed at Rs. 60 Per Share

PNN

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 5: Apana Logistics Limited is set to launch its Initial Public Offering (IPO) from September 7 to September 9, 2026, with an issue price of Rs. 60 per equity share. The IPO comprises a fresh issue of 56,90,000 equity shares, aggregating up to Rs. 34.14 crore. The company proposes to list its equity shares on the BSE SME platform, with the tentative listing date scheduled for September 15, 2026.

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Highlights:-

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* Net public issue of 54 lakh equity shares aggregating to Rs. 32.40 crore

* Proposed listing on BSE SME on September 15, 2026

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* Retail investors minimum application of 4,000 shares requiring Rs. 2.40 lakh

* Profit After Tax increased from Rs. 1.30 crore in FY2023 to Rs. 3.17 crore in FY2025

* Net worth increased from Rs. 8.87 crore in FY2023 to Rs. 14.41 crore in FY2025

The IPO will have a face value of Rs. 10 per share and a fixed issue price of Rs. 60 per share. The lot size has been fixed at 2,000 equity shares. Accordingly, retail investors will be required to apply for a minimum of 2 lots, or 4,000 shares, amounting to Rs. 2.40 lakh. For HNI investors, the minimum application will be 3 lots, or 6,000 shares, amounting to Rs. 3.60 lakh.

Of the total issue size of 56.90 lakh shares, 2.90 lakh shares aggregating up to approximately Rs. 1.74 crore are reserved for the Market Maker, while the remaining 54 lakh shares, aggregating up to Rs. 32.40 crore, will constitute the net offer to the public. Following the IPO, the Company’s paid-up equity share capital will increase from 1,18,20,000 equity shares to 1,75,10,000 equity shares, giving the company a market capitalisation of approximately Rs. 105.06 crore at the issue price.

Commenting on the development, Mr.Pratyaksh Sureka, Chairman and Managing Director, Apana Logistics Limited, said, ‘The IPO marks an important milestone in our growth journey and reflects our commitment to building a stronger and more scalable logistics business. The fresh capital will support our business requirements and growth initiatives, while enabling us to further strengthen our operational capabilities. We remain focused on delivering sustainable growth, enhancing our service capabilities and creating long term value for our stakeholders.

Financial Performance

Apana Logistics has reported a steady improvement in profitability over the reported period. In FY 2026, the company recorded total revenue of Rs. 31.06 crore. and profit after tax of Rs. 5.86 crore. In FY 2026, the company achieved a profit after tax margin of around 19.01%.

For FY2024-25, the company recorded total income of Rs. 21.61 crore, compared with Rs. 20.33 crore in FY2023-24. Profit After Tax stood at Rs. 3.17 crore, compared with Rs. 3.00 crore in the previous year. EBITDA increased to Rs. 6.15 crore from Rs. 4.63 crore, while the company's net worth stood at Rs. 14.41 crore as of March 31, 2025.

The company's total borrowing stood at Rs. 8.00 crore as of March 31, 2025, compared with Rs. 9.26 crore as of March 31, 2024. As of March 31, 2025, Apana Logistics reported a strong operating and profitability profile, with ROE and RoNW at 23.64%, indicating healthy returns generated on shareholders’ funds, while ROCE stood at 26.57%. The company maintained a Debt to Equity ratio of 0.56, reflecting a balanced capital structure. Its PAT Margin stood at 14.49%, while EBITDA Margin was 28.70%, highlighting healthy operating profitability. The company’s NAV stood at Rs. 12.19 per share as of March 31, 2025. The Company has total work order value of Rs. 8,034.63 lakhs.

IPO Details - Apana Logistics Limited

About Apana Logistics Ltd.

Incorporated in 1992, Apana Logistics Limited is engaged in the business of providing comprehensive logistics support for the handling and transportation of containers. The Company offers diversified services including Container Handling at Container Freight Stations (CFS), Inland Container Depots (ICD), and ports, road transportation, cargo handling at third-party warehouses, and the repair, operation, and maintenance of truck-trailers (TT). The Company serves some of the top leading CFS/ICD/Port Operators in India and focuses on delivering cost and time-effective solutions to its customers.

As of August 31, 2025, the Company owned and maintained a fleet size of thirty-three (33) truck-trailers and five (5) reach stackers. Apana Logistics caters to more than 10 customers, with strong and long-established relationships, including two of its top five customers who have been associated with the Company for over 10 years. As of August 31, 2025, the Company had 85 permanent employees.

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