Aparna Enterprises Limited’s Vitero Tiles Expands Retail Presence with the Opening of Its Third Select Store in Uttar Pradesh

Aparna Enterprises Limited’s new Vitero Select Store in Shahjahanpur brings an extensive range of tile designs and sizes under one roof, offering customers and design professionals a dedicated space to explore tile solutions for modern interiors.

Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, 29 October 2026: Tiles play an important role in defining the character of a space, influencing its visual appeal, ambience and overall design language. From choosing finishes that complement an interior palette to selecting sizes suited to different applications, tiles are an integral part of the building and interior design process. With the opening of its third Select Store in Uttar Pradesh, Vitero Tiles, the tiles brand of Aparna Enterprises Limited (AEL), is strengthening its retail presence and bringing its offerings closer to customers in the region.

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Spread across more than 2,000 sq. ft. at Sumitra Tiles, D7, Model Town, Hathoda Chauraha, Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, the exclusive Vitero Select Store offers a wide range of tile designs, sizes, colours, patterns and finishes. The store provides customers with a dedicated destination to explore options for residential and commercial spaces, helping them make informed choices based on their design preferences and project requirements.

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Ms. Aparna Reddy, Executive Director, Aparna Enterprises Limited, said, “At Aparna Enterprises Limited, our focus is on making quality building materials more accessible to customers while responding to the evolving needs of modern homes and commercial spaces. Our Vitero Select Stores provide customers with an opportunity to explore different designs, sizes and finishes firsthand, helping them make informed choices for their projects. The opening of our third Vitero Select Store in Uttar Pradesh reflects our continued commitment to expanding our retail presence and bringing our tile offerings closer to customers across markets.”

The store was inaugurated by Mr. Sanjay Sharma, President, Sales, Vitero Tiles, Aparna Enterprises Limited, marking another milestone in Aparna Enterprises Limited’s retail expansion journey. The opening reflects the company’s continued efforts to improve product accessibility and strengthen its engagement with homeowners, architects, interior designers and channel partners across regional markets.

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By bringing its tile portfolio into a dedicated retail setting, Aparna Enterprises Limited aims to make product selection more accessible and intuitive for customers. The store offers a point of engagement where visitors can explore the range and identify options suited to their individual design preferences and project requirements.

The opening of the Shahjahanpur Select Store reflects Aparna Enterprises Limited’s continued focus on expanding its retail presence and strengthening customer access across regional markets. The addition of this store to Vitero Tiles’ network supports the company’s efforts to reach a wider audience across Uttar Pradesh and serve the evolving needs of the construction and interiors sector.

As part of Aparna Enterprises Limited’s diversified building materials portfolio, Vitero Tiles complements the company’s presence across the construction and interior design value chain. With over 35 years of industry experience, Aparna Enterprises Limited offers a range of solutions spanning steel reinforcement, ready-mix concrete, uPVC windows and doors, aluminium systems, tiles, façades and other building products for residential and commercial projects.

About Vitero Tiles

Vitero Tiles is the tiles brand of Aparna Enterprises Limited (AEL), a leading building materials manufacturer with over 35 years of industry experience. Aparna Enterprises Limited’s diversified portfolio spans steel reinforcement, ready-mix concrete, uPVC windows and doors, aluminium systems, tiles, façades and other building solutions. Through Vitero Tiles, Aparna Enterprises Limited serves customers, architects, interior designers and channel partners across regional markets, supported by its manufacturing capabilities, product development and expanding retail network.

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