Aparna Unispace Marks First Anniversary with Architects’ Conclave in Hyderabad

VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 7: Aparna Unispace, an initiative of Aparna Enterprises, marked its first anniversary by hosting UNIFEST – The Architects’ Conclave at its Mega Showroom in Miyapur, Hyderabad. The conclave brought together leading architects and design professionals to discuss the changing nature of architecture and the role of materials, design and technology in creating future-ready spaces.

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Organised as part of the HORIZON SERIES, a thought-leadership initiative by NAVIG8, the Hyderabad edition was centred on the theme, “Beyond Buildings: Integrating Material, Design and Technology for the Next Generation of Spaces.”

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The discussions highlighted how architecture is moving beyond the physical form of a building to focus on the way people experience and interact with spaces. Participants exchanged perspectives on the use of innovative materials, human-centric design and emerging technologies to create built environments that are functional, adaptable and responsive to changing lifestyles.

The conclave featured a keynote address by Ar. Prashant Sutaria, Founder and Principal Architect, Prashant Sutaria Architects, Mumbai, on “The Architecture of Experience: Designing Spaces That People Remember.”

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Speaking at the event, Ar. Prashant Sutaria said, “Architecture has always had the power to influence how people feel, behave and connect with a space. Advancements in materials and technology have opened up possibilities that were not available earlier, but the fundamental purpose of architecture remains human. The opportunity before us is to combine these new possibilities with thoughtful design and create spaces that are efficient and innovative, yet memorable and meaningful.”

The keynote was followed by a panel discussion moderated by Dr. S.P. Anchuri, Architect and Structural Engineer and Chairman, Focus. The panel included Ar. Harini Vuddgiri, Ar. Naga Praveen, Ar. Santosh Mahakali, Ar. Srivani, and Mr. Dorai Thiagarajan VP, Kwart.

The panellists discussed the growing need for collaboration among architects, designers, material manufacturers and technology providers. They also deliberated on how material innovation and technology can support greater functionality, sustainability, flexibility and personalisation without compromising the emotional and cultural character of a space.

Ms. Aparna Reddy, Executive Director said, “As Aparna Unispace completes its first year, we wanted to mark the occasion by creating a meaningful platform for Hyderabad’s architecture and design community. The conversation around architecture is no longer restricted to buildings alone. It is increasingly about how materials, design and technology can work together to create spaces that respond to people, their lifestyles and their aspirations.”

“Over the past year, Aparna Unispace has sought to provide architects, designers and customers with an immersive environment where they can explore materials, understand applications and visualise complete spaces. Through forums such as UNIFEST, we aim to encourage the exchange of ideas and contribute to a deeper dialogue on the future of the built environment,” she added.

Aparna Unispace brings multiple materials, products and design possibilities together within an experience-led environment. Its Mega Showroom enables architects, interior designers, developers and customers to explore solutions for contemporary residential and commercial spaces through curated displays and real-world applications.

During the conclave, participants also experienced the Aparna Unispace Experience Centre and interacted with industry peers. The evening concluded with networking among members of Hyderabad’s architecture and design community.

The first-anniversary celebration underlined Aparna Unispace’s focus on developing itself as more than a product destination—positioning it as a collaborative platform where architecture, materials, design and technology come together to help shape the spaces of tomorrow.

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