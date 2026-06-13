APD Launches Policy Research Fellowship and Highlights Citizen-Led Accessibility Monitoring at Circle of Collaborations, Bengaluru

NewsVoir

Advertisement

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], June 13: The Association of People with Disability (APD) launched its Policy Research Fellowship and recognised the top five districts contributing to its Yes to Access (YTA) platform at the Bengaluru edition of Circle of Collaborations, held at the Saanchi Gallery, Bengaluru International Centre.

Advertisement

The event brought together stakeholders from government, industry, civil society, and the disability community to advance evidence-based action on accessibility and inclusion. It follows a series of Global Accessibility Awareness Day (GAAD) 2026 initiatives by APD, including a policy dialogue on embedding disability inclusion within ESG frameworks, the development of a Digital Accessibility Indicator, a multi-stakeholder panel discussion and a public exhibition that debuted in New Delhi before travelling to Bengaluru.

Advertisement

As India marks a decade of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, the event focused on generating evidence for policy and mobilising communities to map public spaces. The discussions were particularly timely following the recent Karnataka High Court guidelines on improving accessibility in public and private buildings, highlighting the need for better data, stronger implementation, and community participation. Through the Yes to Access platform, citizens report local accessibility data to help persons with disabilities, caregivers, and allies identify navigable locations. To recognise districts that have actively contributed to expanding this accessibility database, the organisation honoured the top five-performing districts on the platform. Meanwhile, the newly launched Policy Research Fellowship will support data-driven research to improve institutional accountability and policy implementation.

The event was inaugurated by Dr Suman Kumar, Director of the Ali Yavar Jung Institute of Speech and Hearing Disabilities. Delivering the Special Address, Dr Manik Gursal I.A.S., Secretary, Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Government of Maharashtra, reflected on the evolving disability-inclusion landscape in India, stating, "The true measure of inclusion lies in whether persons with disabilities can participate fully in everyday life with dignity and independence. Building such an environment requires a long-term commitment to equity, opportunity, and shared responsibility across society."

Advertisement

An interactive exhibition showcased the journey of the Yes to Access initiative. Two panel discussions explored how technology and inclusive design can improve infrastructure planning, as well as the role of families and volunteers in building more inclusive communities.

Speaking at the event, Sukanto Aich, CEO, APD, said, "As we mark a decade of the RPwD Act, we must shift the focus from intent to impact. Accessibility demands policy, evidence, meaningful community participation, and sustained collective action. Through the Policy Research Fellowship and Yes to Access, APD advances this agenda by combining research with citizen-led engagement to drive systemic change."

The event concluded with a collective commitment to turning accessibility from policy intent into lived reality through sustained collaboration, evidence-based action, and community leadership.

About The Association of People with Disability

The Association of People with Disability (APD) is a Bengaluru-based non-profit organisation working towards empowering persons with disabilities through inclusive education, livelihoods, skill development, community-based rehabilitation, policy advocacy, and accessibility initiatives. Through collaborative programmes and partnerships, APD works to build equitable and inclusive systems that enable persons with disabilities to participate fully in society.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)