APEC Young Entrepreneurs Conference Opens in Hangzhou

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The APEC Young Entrepreneurs Conference opened in Hangzhou on September 16. About 200 young entrepreneurs, investors, and representatives from various quarters across APEC economies attended the conference. They exchanged views, held in-depth discussions, and shared practical experience on topics such as artificial intelligence, light start-ups, and digital trade and E-commerce.

The conference is themed "Entrepreneurship Engine, Youth-Led Change: for a Prosperous Asia-Pacific for All." It is a signature youth event proposed by China as the host economy of APEC 2026, aiming to promote friendly exchanges and practical cooperation among young people in the Asia-Pacific region and to contribute the strength of youth to building an Asia-Pacific community to prosper together.

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During the conference, participants took part in various activities, including an entrepreneurship campus and an investment dialogue among others. After the conference, participants conducted field visits to local innovation and entrepreneurship hubs in Hangzhou and Guangzhou.

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The conference was hosted by the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries and the People's Government of Zhejiang Province, and organized by the Hangzhou Municipal People's Government and the Zhejiang Provincial People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PRNewswire and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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