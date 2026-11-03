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Home / Business / APEDA expands export basket as Kullu ships 1.3 MT Sinduri pomegranates to Dubai

APEDA expands export basket as Kullu ships 1.3 MT Sinduri pomegranates to Dubai

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ANI
Updated At : 08:02 PM Nov 03, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], November 3 (ANI): In a move to expand the overseas footprint of regional horticulture beyond traditional fruit produce, the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) facilitated the export of 1.3 metric tonnes (MT) of Sinduri variety pomegranates from the Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

The Ministry of Commerce & Industry stated that the outbound shipment comprised 650 boxes of two kilograms each and was handled by Uttar Pradesh-based Amama Exports. The procurement mechanism linked local cultivators and a Farmer Producer Organisation directly with the trading firm, creating an international trade pathway for the northern state's agrarian sector.

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The produce was procured from local orchards and the Bhuntar Farmer Producer Organisation, an entity representing around 600 agricultural growers. The Kullu district horticulture administration assisted the trade process through procurement support and ground-level coordination.

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The ministry noted that the commercial engagement delivered tangible income growth for the participating growers.

"The export enabled participating farmers to achieve 50% higher price realisation compared with the prevailing domestic market benchmark," the ministry stated.

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The ministry added that such linkages provide "additional marketing opportunities for growers, encourage quality-focused production and support greater participation of FPOs in agricultural exports."

The Sinduri pomegranate is cultivated in Himachal Pradesh alongside the Bhagwa and Kandhari varieties. Characterised by red skin, juicy arils, and a balanced sweet-tart profile, the fruit meets parameters required for table consumption and long-distance cargo movement.

APEDA Chairman Abhishek Dev officially flagged off the consignment during an event attended by trade authority officials, representatives of the state horticulture department, corporate exporters, farmer collectives, and local growers. The official engagement underscored institutional coordination between primary producers, trading houses, and regulatory authorities to establish reliable trade channels for regional horticulture.

The bilateral trade route to West Asia remains a primary destination for Indian farm output. During the financial year 2025-26, India registered shipments of APEDA-scheduled agricultural and processed food products worth around USD 2.59 billion to the UAE, accounting for an aggregate volume of approximately 3.81 million metric tonnes.

The dispatch of Kullu pomegranates forms part of a broader policy push to diversify Himachal Pradesh’s export base beyond its established apple trade. The state possesses commercial capacity to export other regional commodities, including persimmons, stone fruits, juices, and ready-to-eat items.

The ministry observed that sustained attention to quality management, market connections, and export compliance will remain essential to widen avenues for regional growers and raise Himachal Pradesh's share in cross-border agricultural commerce. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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