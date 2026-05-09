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Home / Business / APEDA facilitates first-ever export of 20 MT honey from Assam to US

APEDA facilitates first-ever export of 20 MT honey from Assam to US

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ANI
Updated At : 08:30 PM May 09, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], May 9 (ANI): In a boost to India's agricultural exports and the government's One District One Product (ODOP) initiative, the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) on Saturday facilitated the first-ever export of 20 metric tons of honey from Assam's Baksa district to the United States.

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According to a release by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the consignment was flagged off on May 9 and exported by APEDA-registered exporter M/s Salt Range Foods Pvt Ltd from Assam.

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"In a major boost to the diversification of India's agricultural exports and furthering the One District One Product (ODOP) initiative, the first-ever export consignment of ODOP honey from Baksa, an Aspirational District in Assam, to the USA was flagged off on 09 May 2026 through the initiative of APEDA," the ministry said in the release.

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The ministry noted that the consignment comprised 20 metric tons of honey sourced from Baksa district, which has been identified under the ODOP initiative for its strong potential in honey production and exports.

"Sourced from eco-friendly and pesticide-free environments, honey from Baksa district is known for its high quality and near-organic characteristics, reflecting the region's rich biodiversity and sustainable agricultural practices," the release stated.

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The ministry added that honey collection has traditionally been practised by indigenous communities such as the Karbi, Mishing and Bodo tribes, where honey has long been used for food, medicinal and cultural purposes.

As per the latest data from the National Horticulture Board cited in the release, Assam produced around 1,650 metric tons of honey during FY 2023-24. Major honey-producing districts in the state include Baksa, Kokrajhar, Chirang, Udalguri and Tamulpur in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

Highlighting the benefits for local farmers and beekeepers, the ministry said the export initiative is expected to provide producers with nearly 43 per cent higher price realisation compared to prevailing local farm gate prices.

"The initiative is expected to significantly benefit local beekeepers and farmers, with producers receiving nearly 43 per cent higher price realisation compared to prevailing local farm gate prices, thereby enhancing income opportunities and strengthening rural livelihoods in the region," the release said.

The ministry further said APEDA supported the export process by facilitating infrastructure development and providing testing and laboratory equipment at the processing facility to ensure compliance with international food safety and quality standards.

"The export initiative marks a significant milestone in integrating farmers from Aspirational Districts into global value chains, ensuring better price realisation and sustained market access," the ministry added.

The ODOP initiative aims to identify and promote district-specific products to strengthen local economies, encourage value addition and create employment opportunities by linking local products with global markets. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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