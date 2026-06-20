APEDA facilitates first export of dried whole egg powder from Odisha to Austria

New Delhi [India], June 20 (ANI): The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), under the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India, facilitated the first-ever commercial export shipment of dried whole egg powder from Balangir, Odisha, to Austria, marking a significant milestone in promoting value-added agricultural and processed food exports from India.

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According to a statement released by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, the consignment was exported by OVO Farm Pvt Ltd, Balangir, an APEDA-registered exporter. The shipment reflects the growing global acceptance of Indian value-added poultry products and opens new avenues for the export of processed egg products to premium international markets.

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To strengthen the regional egg value chain and promote export-led growth, the exporter established a state-of-the-art egg processing facility in Balangir in 2025. The facility manufactures dried egg products that comply with national and international food safety and quality standards, including EIC standards, European Union hygiene requirements and other globally recognised regulations. The unit is certified under FSSC 22000 Version 6 and also holds HALAL and KOSHER certifications.

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Dried whole egg powder is widely used in the food processing industry, bakeries, confectionery manufacturing and pharmaceutical applications owing to its long shelf life, ease of transportation and versatility. Produced through the spray-drying of liquid eggs, the product undergoes stringent quality control measures to ensure compliance with international standards.

The export consignment, comprising 22.6 metric tonnes of dried whole egg powder, was virtually flagged off by Chairman, APEDA, Shri Abhishek Dev, IAS. The event was attended by Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Fisheries and Animal Resources Development (F&ARD) Department, Government of Odisha, Shri Prem Chand, IAS, and Collector and District Magistrate, Balangir, Shri Gaurav Shivaji Isalwar, IAS. Representatives of the exporting company, senior APEDA officials and other stakeholders also participated in the programme.

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APEDA has extended support to the exporter through its financial assistance schemes aimed at strengthening processing infrastructure, promoting the adoption of food safety and quality management systems, and enhancing laboratory testing capabilities. These interventions help improve export competitiveness and enable Indian exporters to meet the stringent requirements of global markets.

Austria and several other European countries import egg powder for a range of food and industrial applications. The successful export of this consignment highlights the increasing demand for Indian processed food products in the European Union and reinforces India's position as a reliable supplier of high-quality agricultural and food products.

The export is expected to encourage further investment in poultry processing, strengthen Odisha's agro-processing ecosystem and create new opportunities for expanding exports of value-added products from the state. (ANI)

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