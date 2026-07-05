APEDA facilitates first export of J&K Areko cherries, Scentrose plums to UAE

New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) has facilitated the first export shipment of premium Areko cherries and Scentrose plums from Jammu and Kashmir to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), with the agency saying the move will open new international market opportunities for growers and improve their earnings.

Advertisement

According to a Ministry of Commerce and Industry release, the consignment comprised one metric tonne of premium stone fruits sourced from farmers in Shopian and Pulwama districts and was shipped to Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Advertisement

The export of Areko cherries and Scentrose plums to the UAE marks another step towards expanding India's fresh fruit exports and enhancing farmers' income, it said.

Advertisement

Congratulating the farmers and the exporter, APEDA Chairman Abhishek Dev said, "Jammu & Kashmir has emerged as an important hub for premium horticultural produce with immense export potential."

He added, "APEDA remains committed to facilitating market access for farmers through export promotion initiatives, quality enhancement and global buyer outreach. The export of Areko Cherries and Scentrose Plums to the UAE reflects the growing international demand for India's premium fruits and will create new opportunities for growers while contributing to higher incomes through better price realisation."

Advertisement

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry release said the export initiative is expected to benefit farmers by providing access to premium international markets and ensuring better price realisation.

It said growers associated with the export supply chain realised "nearly 60 per cent higher returns for cherries and 120 per cent higher returns for plums compared to prevailing domestic market prices," demonstrating the value created through export-led market access.

The release said the successful shipment is expected to create new export opportunities for growers in Shopian and Pulwama, encourage wider adoption of export-oriented production practices and strengthen the global presence of Jammu and Kashmir's premium stone fruits.

According to the release, APEDA continues to promote exports of agricultural produce through market linkage initiatives, quality assurance support, buyer outreach programmes and export facilitation measures.(ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)