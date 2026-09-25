APEDA facilitates Gulbarga Tur Dal export to Maldives, opens new overseas market

New Delhi [India], September 25 (ANI): The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) has facilitated the export of 1 MT of GI-tagged Gulbarga Tur Dal from Karnataka to the Maldives, with the export-linked channel providing farmers a higher realisation of Rs 82 per kg compared with the prevailing market price of Rs 60 per kg.

According to an official statement issued by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the consignment was flagged off on September 24, as part of efforts to expand international markets for India's GI-tagged agricultural products and strengthen the participation of Farmer Producer Organisation (FPO)-led brands in agricultural exports.

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Ministry stated, “A key feature of the export-linked value chain is improved price realisation for farmers. While the prevailing market price is Rs 60 per kg, farmer realisation through the export-linked channel is Rs 82 per kg, representing more than 30 per cent higher realisation”.

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The consignment was exported by Mysuru-based Silken Global Exports and Imports through its FPO-led brand and will be transported to the Maldives by sea.

The initiative provides FPOs with an opportunity to participate more closely in export-oriented value chains and connect producers with international markets.

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The government said the export is also expected to pave the way for regular shipments of Gulbarga Tur Dal to the Maldives, potentially creating sustained market opportunities for producers and exporters from Karnataka.

Gulbarga Tur Dal is associated with the Kalaburagi region of Karnataka and received Geographical Indication (GI) registration in 2019.

According to the official statement, the product is recognised for its distinctive taste and quality and is an important part of the agricultural economy of the region.

APEDA lists Gulbarga Tur Dal among Karnataka's registered GI products. Karnataka is one of India's major agricultural states, with pulses playing an important role in its dryland agriculture and rural economy. Kalaburagi is one of the major centres of tur cultivation and production in the state.

APEDA Chairman Abhishek Dev highlighted the importance of taking India's GI-tagged agricultural products to international markets and creating stronger market linkages for farmers.

He said the export of Gulbarga Tur Dal to the Maldives provides an opportunity to build the product's global identity while opening avenues for further market expansion.

The initiative is part of APEDA's efforts to facilitate exports of GI-tagged and other value-added agricultural products to international markets. The authority said the move reflects the scope for promoting region-specific agricultural products through international trade.

The initiative also seeks to strengthen the role of FPOs in connecting farmers with overseas markets. By linking FPO-led brands with export opportunities, the initiative aims to enable producers to participate more closely in international value chains. (ANI)

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