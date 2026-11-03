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Home / Business / APEDA facilitates trial shipment of Arunachal Kiwi in Dubai for retail assessment

APEDA facilitates trial shipment of Arunachal Kiwi in Dubai for retail assessment

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ANI
Updated At : 07:27 PM Nov 03, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], November 3 (ANI): A trial consignment of 1.5 metric tonnes of kiwi sourced from Ziro in Arunachal Pradesh arrived in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, marking an initial move to evaluate the fruit's reception in overseas retail spaces, according to the Ministry of Commerce & Industry.

The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), functioning under the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, facilitated the shipment, which went on display at LuLu Hypermarket in Al Qusais.

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The export drive operated under the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER) in coordination with the Department of Trade & Commerce and the Department of Horticulture of Arunachal Pradesh. The project formed part of a regional promotion designated as "Kiwi: USP of Arunachal Pradesh," organized to connect local farming communities with overseas commercial channels.

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With the produce placed on retail shelves, the project progressed beyond preliminary logistics into direct market testing. In-store consumer tastings and buyer responses served to gauge demand, product presentation, packaging requirements, and quality standards for future commercial ventures.

The high-altitude terrain and climate of Arunachal Pradesh support distinct kiwi varieties, including Monty, Allison, Bruno, and Hayward, with the Hayward variety drawing particular commercial interest abroad. The trial provided baseline data for regional cooperatives and exporters planning subsequent consignments.

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The dispatch event in the state saw participation from the Minister of Agriculture & Allied Departments, Gabriel D. Wangsu, alongside the Advisor to the Minister of Trade & Commerce, Dr. Mohesh Chai.

Ziro MLA Hage Appa, Special Secretary for Agriculture and Horticulture Rishita Gupta, Trade & Commerce Secretary Bullo Mamu, Horticulture Secretary Koj Rinya, and ICER Shillong Director Kardirvel Govindasamy also attended the proceedings.

Representatives from the Kiwi Growers Cooperative Society, Fair Exports India Pvt. Ltd., and state departmental officers joined the accompanying farmers at the event.

Through this initiative, APEDA continues to support the promotion of agricultural and horticultural produce from the Northeast and facilitate its access to international markets. The successful arrival and retail placement of Arunachal Pradesh kiwi in Dubai provide an opportunity to evaluate overseas market potential and prepare local growers for participation in international trade. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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