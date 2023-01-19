Apex court to hear Google’s plea today

New Delhi, January 18
The Supreme Court on Wednesday posted for hearing on January 19 an appeal of Google India against a ruling of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), which refused to stay a Rs 1,337.76-crore penalty imposed on the technology giant by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) for alleged anti-competitive practices.
