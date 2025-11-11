Apex Ecotech Limited Reports Strong H1 FY26 Results, Revenue Surges 50.09 percent YoY to INR 3,256.98 Lakhs, New Orders Enhance Future Visibility

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 11: Apex Ecotech Limited (NSE: APEXCO | INE0T4V01015), an engineering-driven turnkey solutions provider specializing in integrated water and wastewater treatment systems, has announced its unaudited financial results for H1 FY26.

Recent Order Acquisitions: Expanding Reach and Execution Capabilities

1)Reliance Consumer Products Limited

1) Project Value: ₹100-125 crore

2) Scope: Advanced water treatment plants

3) Execution: Rs 70% in FY25-26 and balance in FY26-27

4) Operational Impact: Demonstrates expertise in large-scale industrial solutions

2)Bharatiyam Beverages Private Limited

1) Project Value: ₹10-15 crore

2) Scope: Turnkey ETP expansion project

3) Timeline: Scheduled for completion by March 2026

4) Operational Impact: Strengthens presence in the FMCG and beverage sector

3)Pragati Power Corporation Limited

1) Project Value: ₹3-5 crore

2) Scope: Supply and installation of UF MBR membranes and related components

3) Timeline: Execution planned in FY25-26

4) Operational Impact: Expands footprint in government enterprises & initiatives

Commenting on the company's achievements in H1 FY26, Mr. Anuj Dosajh, Chairman & Managing Director of Apex Ecotech Limited, "As we look back on the first half of FY26, I feel grateful for the progress we've made. Each step forward reflects our belief that consistent effort, technical excellence, and integrity always lead to lasting success.

In this period, Apex delivered a revenue of ₹3,256.98 lakh, registering a YoY growth of 50.09%. EBITDA stood at ₹299.94 lakh, up 44.27% YoY, while PAT rose 66.01% YoY to ₹257.75 lakh. Our margins, EBITDA at 9.21% and PAT at 7.91%, demonstrate the strength of our business model and the efficiency of our execution. What truly sets Apex apart is not merely the growth we achieve, but the way we engineer it, through scalable and sustainable solutions that reflect our commitment to advancing water sustainability through innovation and technology.

Our recent project wins further validate this approach, reflecting the growing trust of our clients across sectors. These include a ₹100-125 crore order from Reliance Consumer Products, a ₹10-15 crore turnkey project from Bharatiyam Beverages, and a ₹3-5 crore project from Pragati Power Corporation, strengthening our presence across industrial, FMCG, and government-led infrastructure segments.

Together, these developments, along with the H1 FY26 results, reinforce our vision of building a sustainable and water-secure future. For us, every project is more than a technical achievement, it is an opportunity to create impact, conserve resources, and add value to industries and communities alike."

About Apex Ecotech Limited

Apex Ecotech Limited provides comprehensive water and wastewater treatment solutions designed to meet India's growing environmental and infrastructural needs. The company specializes in effluent and sewage treatment plants, water recycling technologies and zero-liquid discharge systems that ensure regulatory compliance and promote sustainable operations.

With a highly skilled engineering team and proven project management expertise, Apex Ecotech consistently delivers turnkey solutions that combine reliability, efficiency, and environmental responsibility. The company's track record of executing complex, client-specific projects has positioned it as a trusted partner in India's water ecosystem.

As rapid urbanization and tightening environmental norms continue to drive demand, Apex remains committed to advancing water treatment technology, digitalization, and process optimization. Through sustained investments in innovation and sustainability, the company aims to contribute meaningfully to India's long-term ecological balance and water security.

Disclaimer

Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)