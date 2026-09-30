Apex Leadership Awards 2026 Honors Distinguished Professionals Across Diverse Fields

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 30: The Apex Leadership Awards 2026, organized by SocialCraft24 Solutions, proudly recognized distinguished professionals on 28 September 2026 for their achievements, leadership, innovation, excellence, and meaningful contributions across diverse fields.

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The awards celebrated individuals from areas including research, education, quality control, student development, healthcare, business, entrepreneurship, e-commerce, and architecture. The recognitions highlighted the importance of dedication and professional excellence in creating a lasting impact within society and industry.

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Among the distinguished recipients of the Apex Leadership Awards 2026,

Mr. Abhirup Guha, Senior Manager – Ecommerce at GKB Opticals, was honored with the E-commerce Excellence Award, recognizing his professional contribution and excellence in the field of e-commerce. With e-commerce continuing to play an important role in modern business and customer engagement, the recognition acknowledges professionals contributing to this evolving sector. His award celebrates his professional journey and contribution within the e-commerce domain.

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Prof. Anandan Sankarasubramanian was honored with the Outstanding Achievement Award – Practitioners & Professionals. The recognition celebrates his professional achievements, experience, and contribution within his field, acknowledging the dedication and expertise reflected in his work. The award highlights the importance of professionals who continue to demonstrate commitment towards excellence and meaningful contribution through their professional journey.

Dr. Mohan Raj V was honored with the Early Career Researcher of the Year Award, recognizing his dedication to research and his contribution during the early stages of his research career. The recognition celebrates the importance of emerging researchers who bring curiosity, commitment, and a continued pursuit of knowledge to their respective fields. His recognition at the Apex Leadership Awards 2026 reflects the growing importance of supporting and celebrating the next generation of researchers and academic contributors.

Mrs. Roopa Aravamudhan of Braintech Learning Centre received the Outstanding Educator of the Year Award in recognition of her contribution to education and student learning. The award acknowledges the role of educators in supporting learners, encouraging development, and contributing to a stronger learning environment. Her recognition represents the dedication and responsibility associated with creating meaningful educational experiences for students and learners.

Mr. Sunil Pandey was recognized with the Excellence in Quality Control Award, acknowledging his professional commitment to quality, precision, and consistency. Quality control plays an important role across professional and industrial environments, and this recognition highlights the importance of maintaining high standards and attention to detail. The award celebrates his contribution and commitment towards excellence in quality-focused professional practices.

S PRASANTH received the Award for Contribution to Student Development, recognizing his efforts towards supporting and contributing to student development. The recognition highlights the importance of individuals who contribute to the growth, guidance, and development of students. Through this award, Apex Leadership Awards 2026 acknowledges the value of initiatives and contributions that help create opportunities for students to learn, develop, and move forward with greater confidence.

The awards also recognized Dr. Jeswant John Thomas with the Leadership Award for Healthcare and Automotive Heritage Preservation. A Dental Surgeon, Founder of R.A.C.E. Group of Clubs, Community Leader, and Public Speaker, Dr. Thomas brings together professional, community, and leadership-oriented contributions. The recognition celebrates his involvement across these areas and acknowledges his commitment to leadership and preservation-related initiatives. His recognition adds another dimension to the diverse range of achievements celebrated through the Apex Leadership Awards 2026.

Mr. Sanjay Bhattacharjee received the Business Leadership Excellence Award, recognizing his professional leadership and contribution to the business sector. The award celebrates the qualities associated with effective business leadership, including dedication, professional responsibility, and the ability to contribute meaningfully within an organization or industry. His recognition reflects the role of business professionals in driving growth, building organizations, and creating long-term professional value.

Mr. Geet Avinash was honored with the Innovation in Education Award, celebrating his contribution towards innovation and development in the field of education. The recognition highlights the growing importance of new ideas, innovative approaches, and progressive thinking within educational environments. Through this award, his contribution is acknowledged as part of the continued effort to encourage innovation and development in learning and education.

Mr. Dharavath Naveen Kumar received the Young Entrepreneur Excellence Award, recognizing his entrepreneurial journey, initiative, and contribution as a young entrepreneur. The award celebrates the spirit of entrepreneurship and the willingness to pursue new ideas, opportunities, and professional goals. His recognition at the Apex Leadership Awards 2026 highlights the importance of encouraging emerging entrepreneurs and acknowledging their efforts towards building their professional journeys.

Ar. Navita Singhal of NS Associates® received the Best Architect of the Year Award, recognizing her professional contribution and excellence in the field of architecture. Architecture combines creativity, technical expertise, planning, and vision, and this recognition celebrates the professional role of architects in shaping spaces and built environments. Her recognition at the Apex Leadership Awards 2026 acknowledges her contribution and professional excellence within the architectural field.

As the journey of the Apex Leadership Awards continues, the platform remains committed to recognizing individuals who demonstrate dedication, innovation, leadership, and excellence in their respective fields. The achievements celebrated through the 2026 edition reflect the diverse talent and professional contributions shaping industries and communities today.

SocialCraft24 Solutions extends its warm congratulations to all the distinguished awardees and wishes them continued success in their professional journeys. Their achievements serve as a reminder that excellence is built through dedication, perseverance, and the pursuit of meaningful impact.

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