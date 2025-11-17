Apex Professional University Hosts AIU Anveshan 2025 – East Zone Student Research Convention

Itanagar (Arunachal Pradesh) [India], November 17: Apex Professional University, Pasighat, proudly hosted the AIU Anveshan 2025 – East Zone Student Research Convention on November 11–12, 2025, under the aegis of the Association of Indian Universities (AIU), New Delhi. The two-day event commenced with a vibrant inaugural ceremony at the university campus, celebrating innovation, creativity, and research excellence among young scholars.

The convention brought together around 178 student researchers and faculty members from 20 public and private universities across the 12 states of the eastern region of India. The Student Research Convention is a flagship event of the Association of Indian Universities, providing a platform for budding young minds to showcase their scientific talents.

The program was inaugurated by Shri Ninong Ering, the Hon’ble Chief Guest, MLA Pasighat West & Former Union Minister, Government of India, on November 11, 2025. He inspired the participants with his words on the importance of research-driven development and youth-led innovation for sustainable progress.

The session also featured an insightful address by Dr. Amarendra Pani, Joint Director & Director of the Research Division, Association of Indian Universities (AIU), who emphasised the role of Anveshan as a national platform to nurture research aptitude and innovative thinking among university students.

The gathering was warmly welcomed by Prof. N. A. Khan, Vice-Chancellor of Apex Professional University, who extended greetings to all delegates and highlighted the university’s commitment to promoting a research culture in the Northeastern region.

On November 12, 2025, the Valedictory Function successfully concluded the two-day event by announcing the winners from various research themes.

The Student Research Convention recognised outstanding contributions from universities across diverse academic domains.

• In the Agriculture Science and Allied Fields category, the winner was Assam Royal Global University, Guwahati.

• Assam Don Bosco University, Guwahati, received the top honor in the Basic Science category.

• Adamas University, Kolkata, was awarded the winning position in both Engineering & Technology and Health Sciences and Allied Subjects.

• In the Interdisciplinary Research category, Brainware University, Kolkata, was named the winner.

• Cotton University, Guwahati, secured the top position in the Social Science, Humanities, Commerce & Business Management, and Law categories.

The function was graced by Shri Tsering Naksang, Hon’ble Chairperson, Arunachal Pradesh Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Commission, Itanagar, and Shri Pankaj Lamba, IPS, Superintendent of Police, East Siang, Pasighat, who addressed the gathering and appreciated the student researchers for their innovative contributions and academic excellence.

Apex Professional University extends heartfelt appreciation to AIU for entrusting it with the honor of hosting this prestigious convention and to all the participating universities for their valuable contributions in making Anveshan 2025 (East Zone) a grand success.

About Apex Professional University (www.apexuniversity.edu.in)

Apex Professional University (APU) is a statutory university established by the Government of Arunachal Pradesh vide Act 07 of 2013 and recognised by the UGC, Ministry of Education, Govt. of India, New Delhi u/s 2(f) of UGC Act, 1956, as a State Private University. The university has approval from various statutory regulatory bodies (BCI, CoA, NCTE, PCI, and APNC) for programs in respective disciplines.

APU will promote interdisciplinary and transdisciplinary research on all aspects of Indian Knowledge Systems (IKS) and update and disseminate IKS knowledge for further innovations and societal applications. Additionally, we plan to disseminate these findings globally by establishing a Centre of Excellence focused on yogic sciences, Indian psychology, Vastu Shastra, Indic sociology, and the Indian Knowledge Systems.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PNN and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)