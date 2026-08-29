Apex University’s Udaan 2026 Inspires 3,000 New Students to Embrace Skills, Technology, and Opportunities for a Future-Ready India

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], August 29: A 3-day orientation program, 'Udaan 2026,' was organized at Apex University, Jaipur. The purpose of the event was to welcome 3000 new students for 2026-27. The event was organized to help new students know about the college, classes, and campus life. The event started with a traditional welcome with a tilak ceremony and distribution of badges.

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The key highlights conducted at the event were talks by industry leaders from various aspects of life. The experts threw light on the importance of AI learning, current industry trends, and skills in demand in the industry. This was followed by an alumni meet where alumni gave important tips and views on how to successfully graduate from the college to get absorbed into the industry's most sought-after jobs. Cultural programs added to the fervor of the event.

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The students were delighted to have a chance to talk to big leaders and hear their speeches. Retired Air Marshal Anil Khosla stressed to the students the role of youth in nation building. He further stressed the importance of developing qualities such as problem-solving, crisis management, time management, resilience, and self-discipline. The students took an important note from his speech on the vision of a strong and progressive India by 2047, as he encouraged students to recognize their responsibility as young citizens while meaningfully contributing to the country's development. He emphasised the importance of preparing themselves with the skills, discipline and mindset required to build a secure, prosperous, progressive and technology-enabled India.

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This was followed by a speech from President Prof. Dr. Raghuveer Singh, who encouraged the students to approach university life with persistent effort, discipline, and a positive mindset. The students were told that university education extends beyond earning a degree. As per Prof. Dr. Raghuveer Singh, the university provides students with an opportunity to strengthen their personality, develop skills to discover their potential, and prepare for future opportunities.

Director Vedanshu Juniwal, while welcoming the new students, explained to them the objective of Udaan 2026. He highlighted that the objective was to introduce the students to the university's academic ecosystem and programs under its ambit. He threw light on the different departments of the university, facilities available for the students, activities conducted on the campus, and the campus culture. He also highlighted the importance of personality development, cultural and co-curricular engagement, skill development, and awareness of emerging career opportunities.

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Preparing Students for an AI-Driven Future The 2nd day of the event marked a speech from famous journalist and digital media personality Mr. Shubhankar Mishra. He touched upon various aspects on which the students need to work. These were namely building confidence, changing technological trends, and emerging jobs in the current scenario. His main focus was how to get ready for the AI future.

The students found his interaction encouraging as he asked them to identify their passion, turn it into their strength, and keep learning continuously. He highlighted the importance of building confidence and working with clarity and consistency by going to classes daily and talking to teachers/seniors for achieving success. The students also understood from him that artificial intelligence is no longer only a technology of the future but a present-day requirement. Thus, he encouraged students to develop an understanding of emerging technologies alongside knowledge of their respective academic disciplines and told them about the importance of good communication and presentation skills to present their capabilities and achievements.

The university’s sincere efforts across various faculties of science, humanities, and commerce have helped improve its rankings at the national and state levels. Below are the rankings of the various colleges under the aegis of the Apex University.

The Apex University current Pan-India Rankings The persistent efforts of Apex University have helped it gain recognition in India Today–MDRA Best Colleges Ranking 2026 amongst India’s top colleges. The university's colleges attained top India-level rankings in mass communication, law (in the top 100), management, computer applications, humanities (in the top 100-150 rankings).

APEX University, Jaipur, also secured 53rd rank at the national level, 29th rank in the zone category, and 10th rank in Rajasthan state under the category “The New-Age Private University – Overall" in rankings by the IIRF 2026 (Indian Institutional Ranking Framework) for Indian Best Universities Rankings.

The recognition is an expression of the university's ongoing commitment to excellence in teaching and learning, innovation, industry-focused learning, research progress, and the whole person development of its students.

Bridging the Gap Between Campus and Corporate A very important event under UDAAN 2026 was a panel discussion organized on the topic 'Bridging the Gap Between Campus and Corporate.' The goal of the event was to help students have clarity and a clear understanding of their journey from college to a job. The panel was conducted by industry experts from various spheres. They threw light upon the changing requirements in terms of new job positions and the skill requirements for a high-growth career. The incoming students got the message very clearly that only a degree is not enough now. They need to develop their practical knowledge and soft skills in parallel. In the current scenario, the demand of the industry was to develop skills related to communication, technical skills, and teamwork. They need to develop critical thinking and a problem-solving approach for their assigned functions to stay ahead. They also must learn to adapt and continuously learn the skills required by the organizations where they look to be absorbed in the near future.

The panel discussion helped clear doubts of students when they asked questions related to career planning, interviews, skill development, and corporate culture. The students were well informed about the practical insights into what employers look for and how they can prepare for their professional journey from the early stages of university life. The panel discussion cleared the views of the students by helping them understand the transition from university education to the professional world.

The industry experts briefed the students on the changing expectations of the corporate sector in view of the current tech changes. These changes have presented new emerging employment opportunities. Therefore, the students needed to develop newer skills to build successful careers. The experts informed the new upcoming batch that a degree and theoretical knowledge alone are no longer sufficient in a competitive professional environment.

Learning from Alumni Who Have Walked the Path A very interesting part of Udaan 2026 was the Alumni Panel Discussion. The students were highly engaged in this section of the event. As the title of the event suggested, "If I Could Start College Again... An Unfiltered Conversation with Apex Alumni," the event built immediate connectivity between the old students (alumni) and the new students.

As the old students set out to share real-life stories with the new students, the new students heard honest and practical experiences about college-to-job life with keen interest. The alumni panel consisted of: • Dr. Aditi Gupta, CEO of Techtip24 • Mr. Pushpendra Naruka, Engineering and Technical Services Leader, Hilton • Mr. Rachit Gupta, Joint Secretary of the RJ and Anchors Association of India All three came from different industries and different work profiles, giving students a different perspective on their journey from college life to a job, how they achieved growth, and what learnings they inculcated in themselves while achieving their professional growth.

The important message from all the alumni that resonated with the students was that success takes time. They need to consistently update themselves with new learning and grab any upcoming opportunities. To move forward, it is important to build good relations and a practical approach towards work while learning from success and failure.

Their advice to the new students was to utilize the college years well, engage in maximum activities, and improve communication and job skills. They asked the incoming batch to remain confident and be open to new opportunities.

Day Three Focuses on Leadership, Skills and Social Responsibility The event moved on Day 3 to Apex University, Achrol Campus. Many guests discussed and threw light on the topics of leadership and public service. They focused on skill development, aviation, cyber safety, and social duty. Many guests from different professions shared real-life lessons.

The main speaker at the event was Dr. Hawa Singh Ghumaria, Additional Director General of Police, Rajasthan Police. His main mantra to the students was that there is no shortcut to success. He advised the students that success needs hard work and discipline, along with positive thinking and firm commitment to goals. He advised them not to fear challenges but to learn from them and keep moving forward.

The chief guest asked the students to stay focused and use their energy in a good and positive direction. His special message to the students was to stay away from substance abuse and drugs. He said that addiction spoils life, family, society, and the future of the country. He asked students to use their positive energy for studies, careers, personal growth, and good activities.

Cyber Safety Awareness for the Digital Generation With students increasingly dependent on digital platforms, Dr. Ghumaria also highlighted the growing importance of cyber-safety awareness. He advised students to use social media and the internet responsibly and remain cautious about suspicious links, calls, and online activities.

He emphasized that awareness is one of the most important safeguards against cybercrime and encouraged students to adopt responsible digital practices while using online platforms.

Skills and Employability for a Changing Workplace Mr. Rishav Mandal, IAS, Commissioner, Rajasthan Skill and Livelihoods Development Corporation (RSLDC), shared insights into skill development, employability, and the changing requirements of the professional world. His interaction reinforced the importance of continuously developing relevant skills and remaining adaptable as employment opportunities and workplace expectations evolve.

Leadership Lessons from the Indian Air Force Group Captain Shiv Singh Dholiya (Retd.), former Indian Air Force Helicopter Pilot, inspired students through his professional journey and experiences from the Indian Air Force. His interaction highlighted the importance of courage, leadership, discipline, decision-making, teamwork, and perseverance in achieving professional excellence.

Social Impact and Community Engagement Ms. Seema Nagal Khyalia, Founder and President, Prisha Foundation, brought the perspective of social impact and community engagement to the program. Her interaction encouraged students to recognize the importance of empathy, social responsibility, and meaningful contribution to society alongside their academic and professional aspirations.

The diverse experiences shared by the distinguished guests enabled students to gain perspectives beyond the conventional academic environment and understand how leadership, skills, discipline, service, and social responsibility can shape meaningful careers and lives.

Helping Students Discover Opportunities Beyond the Classroom During the Achrol Campus program, President Prof. Dr. Raghuveer Singh also introduced students to the range of opportunities available within the university. Students were familiarized with platforms and activities, including the National Cadet Corps (NCC), National Service Scheme (NSS), Student Welfare Cell, Institution's Innovation Council, and Incubation Centre, along with cultural and other co-curricular activities.

He encouraged students to actively participate in these opportunities alongside their academic programs, highlighting how such engagement can help them develop confidence, leadership abilities, teamwork, creativity, and a broader understanding of professional and social responsibilities.

Director Vedanshu Juniwal welcomed the newly admitted students into the Apex family and reiterated that the university's objective is not limited to providing degrees but also to empowering students with knowledge, skills, confidence, and leadership capabilities to face future challenges.

Culture, Creativity, and Student Engagement Alongside academic and industry-focused sessions, Udaan 2026 also created opportunities for students to interact, participate, and build connections with their peers.

The first day featured vibrant cultural performances ranging from Indian folk music to Bollywood numbers. The enthusiastic response from the students, including repeated calls of "Once More," added to the energy and excitement across the campus and reflected the enthusiasm with which the new batch embraced its first university experience.

The second and third days featured ice-breaking games, dance performances, solo performances, cultural activities, a ramp walk, and musical and band presentations. These activities encouraged students to step out of their comfort zones, interact with one another, and become an active part of the university community from the very beginning of their academic journey.

The Achrol Campus program concluded with cultural performances, a band presentation, and the National Anthem, creating a spirited and memorable close to the three-day orientation experience.

Beyond Orientation: Building a Future-Ready Student Community The 3-day UDAAN 2026 was not a normal orientation program. The new batch got to interact with bigwigs from various industries and walks of life. It was a 3-day program covering various aspects an orientation program is expected to cover. It touched upon youth leadership, AI, tech, jobs, skills, alumni talk, career, police service, cyber safety, social duty, and culture. Through the 3-day program, the students got a clear picture and introduction to college life. The alumni panel discussion was extremely special, as the new students could see a clear future ahead of them, with important inputs from the alumni on how to proceed from college to a corporate job. The Day 3 learning gave them knowledge on the role of the police service, the skill set required, and aviation. They understood the importance of social work and ensuring digital safety for themselves and their families. Hence, the important message they received was that they must take charge of their own growth and be disciplined. They should aim to learn not only in class but also keep themselves updated with new technological knowledge and build confidence and leadership skills. The event showed how college prepares students for a world outside the university, which is rapidly changing. The final message of the event was to grasp opportunities and develop future-ready skills. They need to stay disciplined and keep consistently updating their knowledge levels. Hence, the UDAAN 2026 orientation program gave a start to the new 3000 students, keeping in mind the ever-changing scenarios in the corporate world and a skilled India.

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