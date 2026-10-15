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Home / Business / Apna Ghar Festival gets promising start at Motia Dwarka Riverfront

Apna Ghar Festival gets promising start at Motia Dwarka Riverfront

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:30 PM Oct 15, 2026 IST
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Apna Ghar Festival at Motia Dwarka Riverfront, a premium residential plotting project by Motia Builders Group on New Chandigarh Road, Kurali, received an encouraging response from customers on its opening day. Being held from October 11 to 18 during Navratri, the festival offers special deals on residential plots, along with a complimentary gold coin and immediate registry and possession for buyers. Special arrangements for Navratri and Satvik meals have also been made for visitors.

Spread amid lush greenery with scenic views of the Siswan River, Motia Dwarka Riverfront features wide internal roads, green parks, children's play areas and gated security, said a press release. With plots available in 100 and 150 square yard sizes, the project offers connectivity to Chandigarh, Mohali, the airport and IT City, making it an option for homebuyers and investors seeking a peaceful residential environment.

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Motia Builders Group is extending similar offers at its Motia Stonegate project on Padiala-Barouli Road, Kurali, which offers 100 and 150 square yard plots, including independent and S+3 options.

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