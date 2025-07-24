Apollo Bannerghatta Achieves 600+ Ultrafast Fully Automatic Robotic Knee Replacement Surgeries Under Dr. K.T. Rajashekar

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 24: Apollo Hospitals, Bannerghatta, proudly announces the successful completion of 600+ Ultrafast Fully Automatic Robotic Knee Replacement Surgeries, a landmark achievement led by distinguished orthopedic surgeon Dr. K.T. Rajashekar.

This milestone reinforces Apollo's leadership in next-generation orthopedic care, with Dr. Rajashekar at the helm, pioneering the use of fully automatic robotic systems that redefine speed, precision, and recovery in joint replacement surgeries.

The Ultrafast Fully Automatic Robotic Knee Replacement technique is powered by advanced robotic technology that automates critical surgical steps with pinpoint accuracy. This enables minimal tissue disruption, perfect implant alignment, and significantly faster recovery, often allowing patients to walk within hours and return home the next day.

"Our goal is to deliver not just surgery, but a transformative recovery experience," said Dr. K.T. Rajashekar. "The fully automatic robotic platform enhances surgical precision and consistency, allowing us to perform complex knee replacements faster, safer, and with greater confidence."

With over 600 successful surgeries, Apollo Bannerghatta is setting new standards in robotic orthopedic excellence, offering patients the benefits of reduced pain, minimal hospital stay, and faster return to normal life.

This achievement cements Dr. Rajashekar's legacy as a trailblazer in robotic joint replacement and reaffirms Apollo's commitment to bringing world-class technology and expertise to every patient.

