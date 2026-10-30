Apollo Hospitals, Bannerghatta Road performs the first surgery on Da Vinci 5 Robotic Surgical System in India

Next-generation platform introduces Force Feedback technology and enhanced surgeon controls, adding new capabilities to robotic-assisted surgery

BENGALURU, India, Oct. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Apollo Hospitals, Bannerghatta Road, Bengaluru, has become amongst the first few hospitals in India to introduce Da Vinci 5, the next-generation robotic-assisted surgical system developed by Intuitive. The adoption marks an important development in Apollo Hospitals' robotic-assisted surgery programme, introducing advanced technology that helps surgeons better sense how their surgical instruments interact with body tissues during an operation.

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The system is already in use across five major specialities: cardiac surgery, oncology surgery, gynaecological surgery, gastrointestinal surgery and urology surgery.

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During robotic-assisted surgery, the surgeon operates through a console that provides a clear, magnified view of the area being treated and allows precise control of surgical instruments. One of the features of the Da Vinci 5 system is its Force Feedback technology, which, when used with compatible instruments, allows surgeons to sense the pressure being applied to tissues during surgery. This gives surgeons an additional sense of touch alongside what they can see, helping them handle delicate tissues with greater awareness. The surgeon remains in complete control throughout the procedure. The robotic system assists the surgeon; it does not operate independently.

Dr Preetha Reddy, Vice Chairperson of Apollo Hospitals, said, "Being amongst the first hospital in India to introduce the Da Vinci 5 reflects Apollo's continued commitment to advancing healthcare through sustained investment in medical technology. Its introduction at Bannerghatta Road builds on our experience in robotic-assisted surgery and marks an important milestone in expanding our surgical capabilities. Our priority is to ensure that such advancements are supported by clinical expertise and rigorous training, with patient needs guiding every decision."

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The Da Vinci 5 system brings more than 150 technological enhancements, including advanced 3D imaging, improved instrument controls and a redesigned console for surgeon comfort. It also offers features that help surgeons monitor the pressure applied to tissues and review surgical video during a procedure. These tools provide additional information to support surgeons as they operate, while the surgeon remains in full control.

Dr. Suneeta Reddy, Managing Director - Apollo Hospitals, said, "The introduction of Da Vinci 5 at Apollo Hospitals, Bannerghatta Road, brings advanced capabilities such as Force Feedback, which gives surgeons better sense of the pressure applied while handling instruments. This can support greater awareness during delicate surgical manoeuvres and informed decision-making during surgery. As healthcare evolves, our focus is on integrating such innovations into clinical practice responsibly, ensuring our teams are equipped to use them effectively for patient care."

With this addition, Apollo Hospitals, Bannerghatta Road, further strengthens its robotic-assisted surgical capabilities. The choice of surgery will continue to depend on each patient's medical condition and the treating doctor's assessment. Robotic-assisted surgery may not be suitable for every patient or procedure.

About Apollo Hospitals

Dr. Prathap C Reddy opened the first hospital in Chennai in 1983. Today, Apollo is amongst the world's largest integrated healthcare platform, with over 10,400 beds across 76 hospitals, 6,800+ pharmacies, 2,900+ clinics and 500+ telemedicine centers. In cardiac sciences, Apollo has performed over 3,00,000 angioplasties and 5,00,000 surgeries. Apollo continues to invest in research and innovation to bring innovative technologies, equipment and treatment protocols to ensure patients have access to quality care. Apollo's 1,20,000 family members are dedicated to delivering exceptional care and leaving the world better than we found it.

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