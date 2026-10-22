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Home / Business / Apollo Hospitals Group Associated Researchers and Clinicians Achieve Global Recognition in Stanford–Elsevier Top 2% Scientists List 2026

Apollo Hospitals Group Associated Researchers and Clinicians Achieve Global Recognition in Stanford–Elsevier Top 2% Scientists List 2026

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PTI
Updated At : 02:47 PM Oct 22, 2026 IST
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NEW DELHI, Oct. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Apollo Hospitals Group announced that 40 academicians and clinician-researchers associated with the Group have been featured in the prestigious Stanford University–Elsevier Top 2% Global Scientists List 2026. Stanford University's list of 'World's Top 2%' scientists is based on a 2% or above percentile rank, or the top 100,000 by c-score (with and without self-citations). This prestigious list identifies the world's leading researchers, representing approximately 2% of all scientists worldwide.

The representation includes Senior Consultants of the Apollo Hospitals Group, faculty of AIMSR and Adjunct Professors of the Apollo Hospitals Educational & Research Foundation (AHERF). Fourteen Editorial Board Members of Apollo Medicine, the official journal of Apollo Hospitals Group are in the list.

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Dr. Prathap C. Reddy, Founder & Chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group, said, "The inclusion of 40 eminent physicians and surgeons in the Stanford–Elsevier Top 2% Global Scientists List 2026 is a matter of immense pride for the entire Apollo family. This recognition reflects our unwavering commitment to advancing healthcare through research, innovation, education, and clinical excellence."

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Dr. Preetha Reddy, Executive Vice Chairperson, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd, said, "At Apollo, we believe that the future of healthcare will be shaped by the seamless integration of cutting-edge research with compassionate clinical care. The achievements of these academicians and clinician-researchers will inspire the next generation."

The recognition of Apollo faculty members, AHERF adjunct professors, and editorial leaders of Apollo Medicine confirms the breadth and depth of the institution's academic ecosystem. Their collective contributions span multiple specialities and disciplines, generating knowledge that influences clinical practice, healthcare policies, medical education, and patient outcomes

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About Apollo Hospitals

Apollo revolutionised healthcare when Dr. Prathap Reddy opened the first hospital in Chennai in 1983. Today, Apollo is the world's largest integrated healthcare platform with over 10,400 beds across 76 hospitals, 6,600+ pharmacies, 264 clinics, 2,182 diagnostic centres, and 800+ telemedicine centres. It is one of the world's leading cardiac centers, having performed over 3,00,000 angioplasties and 2,00,000 surgeries. Apollo continues to invest in research and innovation to bring the most cutting-edge technologies, equipment, and treatment protocols to ensure patients have access to the best care in the world. Apollo's 1,20,000 family members are dedicated to delivering exceptional care and leaving the world better than we found it.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PRNewswire and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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