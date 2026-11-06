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Home / Business / Apollo Hospitals Guwahati Hosts 1st Northeast Endospine Conclave 2026, Advancing Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery

Apollo Hospitals Guwahati Hosts 1st Northeast Endospine Conclave 2026, Advancing Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery

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PTI
Updated At : 04:56 PM Nov 06, 2026 IST
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GUWAHATI, India, Nov. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Apollo Hospitals, Guwahati, in collaboration with the Indo-Korean Endospine Society, Neurosurgical Association of North East India and Pragjyotishpur Medical College & Hospital, organised the first Northeast Endospine Conclave 2026, from October 29th to 31st. The three-day academic and surgical training programme focused on Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery. The conclave provided a platform for all the distinguished national and international experts to discuss the latest advancements in endoscopic spine surgery. The three-day convention also featured a series of surgical workshops, academic sessions and cadaveric hands-on training.

Apollo Hospitals Guwahati Hosts 1st Northeast Endospine Conclave 2026, Advancing Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery

Dr. Lav Kush Pandey, Organising President of Northeast Endospine Conclave 2026, said, "The Northeast Endospine Conclave 2026 marked an important milestone in advancing knowledge, surgical expertise and innovation in endoscopic spine surgery. By bringing together renowned national faculty from leading medical institutions across the country as well as renowned international specialists from Australia and Kenya, the conclave created a valuable platform in Guwahati for academic exchange, surgical innovation and hands-on learning in advanced spine surgery."

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Shameem Ahmed, Senior Neuro Surgeon, Apollo Hospitals Guwahati, and Organising Secretary of Northeast Endospine Conclave 2026, added, "Our aim through this conclave is to strengthen surgical expertise in Guwahati and encourage the adoption of advanced minimally invasive spine surgical techniques. Apollo Hospitals Guwahati is now equipped with an advanced Monoportal Spine Endoscopy System, offering patients cost-effective, minimally invasive surgical solutions with shorter hospital stays. The hospital has already successfully performed more than 75 endoscopic spine surgeries using this advanced technology, achieving desired surgical outcomes.

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Endoscopic spine surgery is an advanced minimally invasive surgical technique. The successful completion of the Northeast Endospine Conclave 2026 reflects Apollo Hospitals' continued commitment to strengthening its spine care services by bringing modern technologies and advanced surgical modalities to the people of Northeast India, which offers benefits such as reduced tissue disruption, less postoperative pain, minimal blood loss, shorter hospital stays and faster recovery compared with conventional open surgical techniques.

About Apollo Hospitals

Apollo revolutionised healthcare when Dr. Prathap Reddy opened its first hospital in Chennai in 1983. Today, Apollo is the world's largest integrated healthcare platform. As of Sep 30, 2026, its network comprised 65 hospitals with a capacity of 10,733 census beds, 7,662 pharmacy stores, 290 primary care clinics and 2,922 diagnostic centres. Apollo continues to invest in research and innovation, introducing advanced technologies, equipment and treatment protocols to give patients access to world-class care. Apollo's 1,20,000 family members are dedicated to delivering exceptional care and leaving the world better than we found it.

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(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PRNewswire and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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