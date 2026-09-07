PNN

New Delhi [India], September 7: The global nutraceutical industry is undergoing a remarkable transformation as consumers increasingly embrace preventive healthcare, functional nutrition, and science-backed wellness solutions. As demand for dietary supplements and functional ingredients continues to rise, the spotlight is shifting from finished products to the quality of the ingredients behind them.

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Today’s nutraceutical brands are looking beyond commodity raw materials. They seek clinically tested, scientifically validated and branded ingredients that deliver proven efficacy, consistency and consumer trust. This shift is creating significant opportunities for companies that combine research, innovation and quality to develop differentiated ingredient solutions.

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Apollo Ingredients Limited (BSE: 503639) is strategically positioned to capitalise on this opportunity.

Operating as a B2B nutraceutical ingredients company, Apollo Ingredients partners with manufacturers across the nutraceutical, pharmaceutical and wellness sectors by supplying premium ingredients that form the foundation of innovative health products. The company’s focus is on developing branded ingredients backed by science, enabling customers to create products that stand apart in an increasingly competitive marketplace.

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Apollo’s strategy is built around research, clinical validation and quality assurance, three pillars that are becoming increasingly important as consumers and regulators demand greater transparency and efficacy from nutraceutical products. By moving beyond conventional ingredient supply, the company is creating long-term value through innovation-led solutions designed for both domestic and international markets.

India’s nutraceutical sector is expected to witness sustained growth, supported by rising health awareness, increasing disposable incomes and growing demand for preventive healthcare. With its rich botanical resources and expanding manufacturing ecosystem, the country is well positioned to become a global hub for nutraceutical innovation. Apollo Ingredients aims to contribute to this growth by delivering science-backed ingredients that meet evolving global quality standards.

The company delivered a sharp turnaround in profitability during FY 2025-26, with net profit after tax surging more than seven-fold to ₹70.85 lakh from ₹9.75 lakh in the previous year — a gain far outpacing the already-robust 59% growth in net sales, which rose to ₹490.24 lakh from ₹307.49 lakh. This outsized jump in earnings, even as total expenses grew at a comparatively modest 38% to ₹407.84 lakh, points to strong operating leverage and improving cost efficiency across the business. With profit before tax climbing more than 7x to ₹95.36 lakh and no exceptional items or deferred tax charges clouding the picture, the results reflect a clean, broad-based improvement in core operating performance, underscoring the company’s ability to convert scale into materially stronger bottom-line results.

“Apollo Ingredients is not building another ingredient company—we are building an innovation-led nutraceutical platform. We believe the future belongs to clinically tested, branded ingredients backed by science. By investing in research, quality and product innovation, we are creating a differentiated business designed for sustainable growth and long-term value creation for our customers and shareholders,” says Lovely Mutreja, Director of Apollo Ingredients.

As the global wellness economy continues to expand, Apollo Ingredients is focused on creating a future-ready business driven by innovation, scientific excellence and trusted partnerships. With its differentiated B2B model, commitment to branded ingredients and vision for long-term growth, the company is well positioned to play a meaningful role in India’s emergence as a global nutraceutical powerhouse while delivering sustainable value for all its stakeholders.

To know more about Apollo Ingredients Limited (BSE: 503639), its science-backed nutraceutical innovations and long-term growth strategy, visit www.apolloingredients.in.

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