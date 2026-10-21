NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], October 21: Apparel Group, a leading global fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate, announces the opening of Carrefour’s second store in India at ANSA City Centre, Ghaziabad, marking another significant milestone in the expansion of the renowned international retailer across the Indian market.

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Following the launch of Carrefour’s first flagship store at H&S Mall (Boulevard Walk), Greater Noida West, the Ghaziabad opening builds on the momentum of the strategic partnership between Apparel Group and Carrefour. The expansion strengthens the brand’s presence across the National Capital Region (NCR), bringing its globally recognised retail proposition closer to a growing consumer base seeking quality, value, choice and convenience.

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The opening comes as India’s retail landscape continues to evolve, driven by rising consumer aspirations, rapid urbanisation and growing demand for modern, organised retail experiences. Through its partnership with Carrefour, Apparel Group is capitalising on these opportunities by combining the international retailer’s global expertise and extensive product offering with its own understanding of Indian consumers, established operational capabilities and local market knowledge.

Located at ANSA City Centre, the new Ghaziabad store introduces Carrefour’s world-class retail experience through a format of 2,000 square meters tailored to local shopping preferences. Customers can explore a comprehensive selection of fresh produce, daily bakery items, groceries, household essentials, personal care products and other everyday categories. The offering brings together international brands and locally sourced products, delivering a shopping experience that reflects the diverse needs and expectations of Indian households.

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Beyond expanding Carrefour’s physical presence, the Ghaziabad opening represents another step towards Apparel Group’s long-term ambition to establish a strong and scalable retail platform across India. Building on the foundation established in Greater Noida, the Group plans to progressively extend Carrefour’s footprint into key markets nationwide, supported by domestic sourcing networks, modern logistics infrastructure and localised supply chain capabilities.

Mr. Nilesh Ved, Chairman of APPCORP Holding, Owner of Apparel Group and Founder of KORA Properties, said, “Carrefour’s second store in India represents another important step in our ambition to establish a strong and enduring presence in one of the world’s most promising consumer markets. The momentum following our Greater Noida launch reinforces our confidence in the opportunities ahead, as Indian consumers increasingly seek greater choice, international quality and exceptional value. Through our partnership with Carrefour, we are bringing together global retail expertise and deep local market understanding to create a platform designed for long-term scale. The Ghaziabad opening strengthens our presence across the NCR and takes us further towards our vision of making Carrefour a trusted retail destination for households across India.”

Mr. Patrick Lasfargues, Executive Director – International Partnership, Carrefour, added, "The opening of our second store in India marks an important step in Carrefour’s journey in this market. Following the launch of our first flagship in Greater Noida, expanding into Ghaziabad enables us to bring our retail proposition to an even broader consumer base in the NCR. We look forward to continuing this journey and expanding our presence across India."

As Apparel Group and Carrefour advance their shared vision for India, the partnership will continue to focus on strengthening domestic supplier relationships, expanding local sourcing capabilities and developing an integrated omnichannel retail ecosystem. Supported by technology, modern logistics infrastructure and strategic partnerships, this approach aims to connect physical retail with evolving consumer expectations while creating long-term value across India's retail and supply chain sectors.

With its second store now established in Ghaziabad, Carrefour's India journey continues to gather momentum, reinforcing Apparel Group's commitment to building a nationwide retail presence that brings international standards, local relevance and everyday value to consumers across the country.

About Apparel Group (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Apparel Group is a global fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate residing at the crossroads of the modern economy – Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Today, Apparel Group caters to eager shoppers through its 2600+ retail stores and 85+ brands on all platforms while employing over 28,000+ multicultural staff.

Apparel Group has carved its strong presence in the GCC and expanded thriving gateways to market in India, South Africa, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, and Egypt. Additionally, clear strategies are in place to enter emerging markets such as Hungary and Philippines.

Apparel Group India has created an omni-channel experience, operating brands originating from the USA, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The brands in India include leading names in fashion, footwear, and lifestyle such as Victoria’s Secret, Dolce&Gabbana Beauty, Victoria’s Secret PINK, YSL, Charles & Keith, Crocs, Aldo, Aldo Accessories, Bath & Body Works, Cotton On, Levis Kids, Tim Hortons, Inglot, Call It Spring, Nike Littles, Jordan Kids, Anne Klein, Herschel Supply Co., R&B, Carrefour, and Daiso Japan. Apparel Group has a multi-brand partnership with Marquee Brands for the licensing of BCBG, Ben Sherman, Bruno Magli, Sur la table, and Martha Stewart brands, across GCC and India. With 300+ stores and 20+ brands, the company serves thousands of customers across 50 cities in India.

Apparel Group owes its amazing growth to the vision and guidance of its dynamic Founder and Chairwoman, Mrs. Sima Ganwani Ved, who has taken the company from strength to strength since its inception in the last two decades.

For more information, please visit:

Apparel Group India | LinkedIn | Download Club Apparel App

About Carrefour Group

With a multi-format network of over 15,000 stores in more than 40 countries, the Carrefour Group is one of the world's leading food retailers. Carrefour International Partnership manages all the Carrefour Group’s franchised Partners worldwide, operating in more than 30 countries with over 4,000 stores. Carrefour posted sales of EUR 91.5 billion in 2025. Its integrated store network employs more than 300,000 people who help to make Carrefour the world leader in the food transition for all, by offering quality food every day, accessible everywhere and at a reasonable price. In total, more than 500,000 people work under Carrefour banners worldwide.

For more information, visit www.carrefour.com or find us on X (@news_carrefour) and LinkedIn (Carrefour).

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