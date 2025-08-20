Apparel Group Brand R&B Fashion Unveils a New Concept Store in Mumbai, India

R&B’s first store in Mumbai, opened at Phoenix Marketcity, reinforcing the brand’s ambitious plan to scale to 250 stores worldwide by the end of 2025 Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) R&B, the dynamic lifestyle fashion brand from Apparel Group, has officially opened its latest store at Phoenix Marketcity, Mumbai, marking a significant milestone in its rapid expansion across India. The opening of this new store reinforces R&B's ambitious goal of reaching 250 stores worldwide by the end of 2025. With a network of over 165 stores across 8 countries, R&B has quickly become a leading name in high-quality fashion for the whole family. In India, the brand has grown into a preferred destination for its extensive range of apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty products for men, women, and children.

"Our expansion into Phoenix Marketcity underscores R&B’s mission to bring high-quality fashion closer to our customers," said Abhishek Bajpai, CEO of Apparel Group India. "Mumbai is a crucial market for us, and this new store reinforces our commitment to providing an accessible and inspiring shopping experience. With our extensive collection of over 10,000 styles, we're confident we can cater to the diverse tastes of trend-conscious shoppers across the region." The new R&B concept stores are designed to provide a modern and engaging shopping experience by integrating several key features. They focus on digitalization, using information screens to enhance customer interaction and create a seamless journey. To improve the shopping flow, the stores feature a customer-friendly layout that makes it easy to discover products. Additionally, they incorporate environmentally friendly lighting that creates a luxurious ambiance while also promoting energy efficiency. This combination of technology, thoughtful design, and sustainability reflects a comprehensive approach to modern retail.

Discover the latest fashion trends at R&B's new 6,600-square-foot store in Phoenix Marketcity. This one-stop shop features a curated selection from R&B's newest collections, with styles ranging from timeless classics to the latest seasonal trends. To make your shopping even easier, you can also explore and buy R&B's collections online at www.randbfashion.in, allowing for a convenient shopping experience that blends the best of in-store and online shopping. With a strong presence across Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana, Gujarat, and Maharashtra, the brand now plans to expand into new markets, including Delhi and Chennai.

About Apparel Group India Apparel Group is a global fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate residing at the crossroads of the modern economy – Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Today, Apparel Group caters to eager shoppers through its 2300+ retail stores and 85+ brands on all platforms while employing over 27,000+ multicultural staff.

Apparel Group has carved its strong presence in the GCC and expanded thriving gateways to market in India, South Africa, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, and Egypt. Additionally, clear strategies are in place to enter emerging markets such as Hungary and the Philippines.

Apparel Group India has created an omnichannel experience, operating brands originating from the USA, Canada, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The brands include leading names in fashion, footwear, and lifestyle such as Victoria’s Secret, Victoria’s Secret PINK, Charles & Keith, Crocs, Aldo, Aldo Accessories, Bath & Body Works, Tim Hortons, Inglot, Call It Spring, Anne Klein, Herschel, R&B, Beverly Hills Polo Club, and Carrefour. Apparel Group has a multi-brand partnership with Marquee Brands for the licensing of the BCBG, Ben Sherman, Bruno Magli, Sur la Table, and Martha Stewart brands across GCC and India. With 250+ stores and 20+ brands, the company serves thousands of customers across 43 cities in India.

Apparel Group owes its amazing growth to the vision and guidance of its dynamic Founder and Chairwoman, Mrs. Sima Ganwani Ved, who has taken the company from strength to strength since its inception in the last two decades.

For more information, please visit Apparel Group India | LinkedIn | Download Club Apparel App About R&B The fastest-growing value & lifestyle fashion brand in the Middle East & India, R&B was launched in Muscat Grand Mall, Oman, in October 2012. Today, it has a strong presence with over 165 stores across 8 countries, spanning 2,000,000 sq. ft. of retail space.

R&B is dedicated to offering quality fashion at unbeatable prices, ensuring that every customer finds the perfect outfit for every occasion. Our team of in-house designers stays ahead of trends to create fresh, stylish collections for every season. With a deep understanding of diverse markets, R&B continues to deliver fashion that resonates with customers across the region.

For more details, visit www.randbfashion.in.

