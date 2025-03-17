AppBowl Launches E-commerce Portal, Revolutionizing Software Procurement in India

PNN

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 17: AppBowl, a pioneering e-commerce platform designed to transform the landscape of software solutions, officially launched its website and online store at a prestigious event in Chennai. The launch, which drew together senior executives from Microsoft, Tech Data (a Synnex company), and prominent industry leaders, marks a significant leap forward in digital software procurement, across India.

The event witnessed the presence of distinguished attendees including Sundar, VP and GM, India, Australia, and New Zealand, TD Synnex, Albert, Sr. Director, Data and Applications + Infra SW, TD Synnex, and Sirin K U, Partner Solutions Sales Manager - Security, Microsoft. Virtual participation from Sunil Golani, Sr. Director, Cloud Solutions, APJ, TD Synnex, and Mohammed Sadiq Pasha, Director SMB Microsoft, alongside international industry leaders Greg Small from Australia and Marcus Soo from Malaysia, underscored the global significance of AppBowl's launch.

Initially, AppBowl aims to bridge the digital divide by providing instant, seamless, and affordable access to genuine Microsoft software, effectively transitioning from traditional, cumbersome procurement methods to a streamlined, digital-first approach.

A Symbolic Beginning and Grand Unveiling

The event commenced with a traditional ceremonial lamp lighting by AppBowl founders Mini Narayanan and Ms. Devipriya, alongside esteemed dignitaries, symbolizing the dawn of a new era in digital commerce. This was followed by the official unveiling of the AppBowl brand and website, led by Sirin from Microsoft and Sundar from TD Synnex, marking the birth of a platform poised to redefine software purchasing in India.

Industry Leaders Endorse AppBowl's Vision

Sundar, VP and GM, India, Australia, and New Zealand, Tech Data, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "AppBowl is setting new benchmarks in how businesses purchase and activate software in India. It's a game-changer for organizations seeking speed, trust, and simplicity."

Sirin K U, Partner Solutions Sales Manager - Security, Microsoft, echoed this sentiment, remarking, "This is a greenfield initiative with the potential to be a true game-changer. I am certain customers will love using the AppBowl platform."

Sunil Golani, Sr. Director, Cloud Solutions, APJ, Tech Data, highlighted the platform's strategic timing, noting, "AppBowl has entered the market at the right time, catering to the new generation of buyers who prefer online purchases. Tech Data's StreamOne platform has been instrumental in bringing this innovative e-commerce model to life, which has global market potential."

Mohammed Sadiq Pasha, Director SMB Microsoft, emphasized the growing demand for instant digital solutions, aligning AppBowl with the evolving needs of businesses in emerging markets.

Live Demonstration and AppBowl's Unique Offerings

A live demonstration by Shyam Sekar, CMO of AppBowl and Founder of Startup Xperts, showcased the platform's intuitive user interface, instant activation of Microsoft 365, Office 365, and Copilot licenses, and secure transaction capabilities.

Shyam Sekar articulated AppBowl's mission, stating, "As a Microsoft Reseller Partner, backed by Tech Data's expertise, we built a cloud-based platform that builds trust, reduces costs, and provides instant access to genuine Microsoft licenses. We are accelerating Microsoft's cloud and AI adoption in India's untapped markets."

Greg Small from TD Synnex, Australia, shared his positive experiences collaborating with the AppBowl team, praising their energy and vision.

Transforming Software Procurement for Businesses

AppBowl addresses the challenges of high costs, long waiting periods, and complex licensing processes by offering:

1. Instant software license activation

2. Competitive pricing with no intermediaries

3. A seamless online purchase experience

4. 100% genuine software from a trusted Microsoft Reseller Partner

5. Tech Support

Powered by Tech Data, AppBowl provides:

1. Authentic, secure, and cost-effective software

2. Reliable post-purchase support

3. Instant access to the latest Microsoft innovations

The Future of Software Buying is Here

AppBowl empowers startups, SMEs, and enterprises to embrace fast, transparent, and efficient software purchasing, driving productivity and innovation.The event concluded with a memento distribution ceremony, recognizing the contributions of partners and team members.

Visit www.appbowl.com to explore, purchase, and activate Microsoft software instantly.

For media inquiries, please contact: info@appbowl.com

