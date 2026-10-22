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Home / Business / Apple caps iPhone Duo orders at 2 per customer amid supply crunch

Apple caps iPhone Duo orders at 2 per customer amid supply crunch

Launch-day slots sell out within minutes; delivery estimates in India reportedly pushed to January 2027 as initial stocks run dry

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Aditya Rangroo
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:25 PM Oct 22, 2026 IST
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Apple has restricted orders of its first foldable smartphone, the iPhone Duo, to two devices per customer as initial stocks dwindle and delivery estimates stretch ahead of its October 23 release. Image credit/https://www.apple.com/in/iphone-duo/
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Apple has restricted orders of its first foldable smartphone, the iPhone Duo, to two devices per customer as initial stocks dwindle and delivery estimates stretch ahead of its October 23 release.

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According to a report by MacRumors, customers attempting to purchase more than two devices through Apple’s US website or Apple Store app were prompted to reduce the quantity before proceeding to checkout.

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The report said delivery slots for launch day were fully booked within minutes of pre-orders opening on October 16, pushing estimated delivery dates for many customers to November and December.

Apple has reportedly imposed a limit of two devices per customer in markets such as China, Singapore and Hong Kong. Some Reddit users claimed they were initially able to order four devices, while others said they were restricted to two.

Similar restrictions appear to apply to purchases through Apple’s website in India. The iPhone Duo is priced at Rs 2,99,900 for the 256GB variant in the country. Reports indicate that delivery timelines have been pushed back following the depletion of initial stocks, with some Indian customers receiving estimated delivery dates in January 2027.

Apple has not officially explained the reason for the purchase limit.

MacRumors also reported that Apple had begun advancing delivery estimates for some customers who pre-ordered the device, suggesting that shipping timelines could change.

Purchase limits during product launches can help curb bulk buying by resellers and improve availability for individual customers. Apple has adopted similar measures in the past. When the first iPhone launched in 2007, the company limited purchases to two devices per customer to discourage reselling.

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