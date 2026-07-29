Apple crosses USD 5 trillion market cap on Tuesday trading, becomes second company to achieve milestone

New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): Apple crossed the historic USD 5 trillion market capitalization mark during trading on Tuesday, becoming only the second publicly listed company in the world to reach the milestone.

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The development came just a day after the iPhone maker overtook Nvidia to reclaim its position as the world's most valuable publicly traded company.

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According to market data, Apple shares climbed to an intraday high of USD 342.89, pushing the company's market valuation to approximately USD 5.036 trillion. However, the stock gave up part of its gains later in the trading session, ending at USD 340.08 per share. At the close, Apple's market capitalization stood at around USD 4.99 trillion, marginally below the USD 5 trillion threshold.

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The brief crossing of the landmark valuation underscores strong investor confidence in the technology giant, which has witnessed sustained buying interest in recent months. Apple's stock has risen nearly 25 per cent so far this year, outperforming several other mega-cap technology companies amid continued optimism over its product ecosystem, services business and artificial intelligence initiatives.

Apple and Nvidia have been competing for the top spot among the world's most valuable listed companies, with both companies witnessing significant gains in market capitalization over the past year.

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Earlier this month, Apple regained its status as the world's most valuable publicly traded company after surpassing Nvidia in market valuation. Nvidia had held the top position since June 2025, driven by surging demand for its artificial intelligence chips and continued expansion of AI infrastructure worldwide.

Apple's latest valuation milestone comes ahead of its scheduled third-quarter fiscal earnings announcement on Thursday, July 30.

Nvidia remains the only other company to have crossed the USD 5 trillion market capitalization mark. The AI chipmaker first achieved the milestone in October, becoming the first company in history to reach the valuation level. The company's rapid rise has been fuelled by soaring global demand for its graphics processing units (GPUs), which power a majority of advanced artificial intelligence models and data centre workloads.

During Tuesday's trading session, Nvidia shares were last up 0.53 per cent at USD 197.63, giving the semiconductor giant a market capitalization of approximately USD 4.77 trillion. Despite slipping behind Apple in overall valuation, Nvidia continues to rank among the world's largest and most influential technology companies, with investors remaining optimistic about long-term demand for AI computing infrastructure. (ANI)

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