Apple records all-time high revenue in India in September quarter, driven by iPhone upgrades and MacBook growth

New Delhi [India], November 3 (ANI): Apple recorded an all-time high revenue in India during the September quarter, driven by strong consumer demand, an expanding base of iPhone upgraders, and double-digit growth across its MacBook portfolio.

For the quarter ended September 26, 2026, the company posted overall revenue of USD 114.5 billion, marking a 12 per cent increase year-over-year.

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The details emerged during Apple leadership’s remarks at its fiscal 2026 fourth-quarter financial results conference call held on Monday.

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Detailing operational milestones during the company’s 2026 fourth-quarter financial results conference call held on Monday, John Ternus, Chief Executive Officer of Apple, addressed the momentum across diverse markets.

“We grew in the vast majority of markets we tracked, setting September quarter records in the Americas, Europe, Greater China, and the rest of Asia-Pacific,” Ternus said.

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“We also set September quarter revenue records in both developed and emerging markets, in addition to an all-time record in India,” he added.

Hardware upgrades played a primary role in bolstering product revenue, particularly for smartphones. Globally, iPhone sales totaled USD 57.6 billion for the quarter, up 17 per cent year-over-year despite ongoing supply constraints and foreign exchange headwinds.

“We also set a September quarter record for upgraders worldwide as well as in the U.S., China mainland, and India, helping to deliver our best fiscal year ever for upgraders globally,” Ternus noted.

Beyond hardware, the company highlighted its recent financial services expansion in the region, citing the rollout of Apple Pay in collaboration with Axis Bank to tap into digital transaction adoption.

Providing further product breakdowns, Kevan Parekh, Chief Financial Officer of Apple, highlighted the operational performance of the computing and services divisions. Mac revenue climbed 24 per cent year-over-year to USD 10.8 billion, supported by the MacBook Neo and MacBook Pro lines.

“This performance was driven by the strength of the MacBook Neo and MacBook Pro,” Parekh said.

“We saw a double-digit growth in both developed and emerging markets, with all-time records in markets like India and Southeast Asia,” he stated.

The services division also generated a record USD 31.6 billion, up 10 per cent from the prior-year period despite foreign currency fluctuations. Parekh noted that Apple reached all-time revenue records across most tracked markets, including emerging regions like India and Latin America.

Citing market analysis from World Panel, the company noted that the iPhone remained a top-selling device across key international markets, including India, the United States, urban China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, and Japan. (ANI)

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