Apple to debut burgundy iPhone 18 Pro next year

Seoul [South Korea], November 7 (ANI): Apple is reportedly planning a major color refresh for next year's iPhone 18 Pro lineup, introducing a new burgundy finish as its latest "premium color." Following the popularity of this year's Cosmic Orange iPhone 17 Pro, the company aims to further strengthen its high-end brand image through bold design differentiation, as per a report by Pulse, the English service of Maeil Business News Korea.

According to the report, Apple has begun prototype production of a burgundy-colored iPhone 18 Pro during internal testing on Thursday. Early feedback within the company suggests the color "offers a deep and elegant tone that pairs well with titanium's metallic texture."

"Apple is also testing coffee and purple variants, although final color selections may change during mass production. The company reportedly places the highest priority on production efficiency and color consistency, meaning only shades that meet Apple's stringent quality standards will advance to full-scale manufacturing," the report said.

Apple has made color-driven marketing a signature of its iPhone Pro series. Past models have featured distinct hues such as Sierra Blue, Deep Purple, Natural Titanium, Cosmic Orange, etc., each generating strong early demand and reinforcing the "color effect" strategy.

The report notes that if burgundy becomes the flagship color for the iPhone 18 Pro, analysts expect Apple to once again leverage its annual color refresh as a key promotional tool to boost upgrade demand and emphasize its luxury positioning. "Industry observers say that in a stagnant smartphone market, color variation has become one of the few effective ways to appeal to premium consumers' desire for exclusivity," the report said.

Each year, limited-edition colors tend to sell out quickly after launch, often commanding higher resale prices in secondary markets.

However, the iPhone 18 lineup, expected to debut in September 2026, is still in the internal testing stage, and Apple may alter its plans depending on supply chain stability closer to mass production.

Quoting an industry official, the report noted, "Apple recognizes that hardware specs alone can no longer excite consumers. The company is now doubling down on 'emotional competitiveness' through design, materials, and color innovation." (ANI)

