Apple to hold fall event on September 9, iPhone 17 expected

According to media reports, the iPhone 17 series in India will go on sale starting September 19
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 04:25 PM Aug 28, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. Reuters file
Apple will host its annual fall event on September 9, according to an invite, where the company is expected to unveil iPhone 17. The tagline for the event is “Awe dropping.”

Media reports have said that the latest model will be a slimmer version, possibly branded as the iPhone Air, echoing its iPad Air and MacBook Air lines.

The company is also expected to showcase new entry-level, high-end Apple Watches, upgraded iPad Pros and a faster version of the Vision Pro headset, Bloomberg News has reported recently.

The event will be held at the Steve Jobs Theatre at Apple's headquarters in California and serve as a showcase of the company's efforts to integrate artificial intelligence into its devices.

According to a Hindustan Times report, the iPhone 17 series in India will go on sale starting September 19, with pre-orders opening on September 12.

While official pricing is yet to be announced, the reports suggest the iPhone 17 could start at Rs 79,900, while the iPhone 17 Pro may exceed Rs 1,29,900.

In June, Apple announced a slew of AI and software features, along with an overhaul of its operating system — redesigning its icons and menu to resemble what it calls “liquid glass.”

