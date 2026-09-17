DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Applied Materials announces USD 5 bn India investment, Lam Research plans Rs 10,000 crore facility

Applied Materials announces USD 5 bn India investment, Lam Research plans Rs 10,000 crore facility

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 12:12 PM Sep 17, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): Global semiconductor equipment majors are stepping up investments in India, with Applied Materials announcing a USD 5 billion commitment over the next decade and Lam Research looking to invest around Rs 10,000 crore to establish its first silicon component manufacturing facility in India.

Addressing SEMICON India 2026 in New Delhi, Prabhu Raja, President of the Semiconductor Products Group at Applied Materials, announced the company’s India Vision 2035, which includes a USD 5 billion investment over the next decade to deepen research and development, strengthen the semiconductor ecosystem and develop future talent in the country.

Advertisement

"Today we are announcing Applied Materials India Vision 2035 - A USD 5 billion investment for the next decade to accelerate and integrate India's semiconductor ecosystem into the global value chain...”

Advertisement

For this, the company will focus on three areas: deepening research and development in India, accelerating the domestic semiconductor ecosystem and developing future talent.

As part of its R&D expansion, the company plans to develop a new 140-acre advanced semiconductor research park.

Advertisement

“Today, we are committing to a new 140-acre advanced semiconductor research park, bringing together cleanroom capabilities, engineering expertise, and collaborative R&D with customers and suppliers on one side. Second, accelerate the ecosystem in India. Inventions done here must scale globally,” he said.

The company also plans to expand its India-based supply-chain capacity tenfold by 2035.

“By 2035, we aim to grow our India-based supply chain capacity 10 times, creating opportunities for Indian suppliers and bringing global suppliers here...” he said.

Sesha Varadarajan, Chief Operating Officer of Lam Research, said the semiconductor industry is at a “very critical moment” as artificial intelligence drives a new wave of innovation and demand.

Highlighting the company’s expansion plans in India, he said, "Lam Research plans to invest approximately Rs 10,000 crores in India to establish our first silicon component manufacturing facility..."

Wayne Allan, Executive Vice President of ASML Holding, stressed the need for long-term strategic partnerships to develop India’s semiconductor ecosystem, while highlighting opportunities for the country beyond chip manufacturing.

“...India’s opportunity also extends beyond chip manufacturing, under the right conditions, India will become increasingly important globally...” (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts