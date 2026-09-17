Applied Materials announces USD 5 bn India investment, Lam Research plans Rs 10,000 crore facility

New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): Global semiconductor equipment majors are stepping up investments in India, with Applied Materials announcing a USD 5 billion commitment over the next decade and Lam Research looking to invest around Rs 10,000 crore to establish its first silicon component manufacturing facility in India.

Addressing SEMICON India 2026 in New Delhi, Prabhu Raja, President of the Semiconductor Products Group at Applied Materials, announced the company’s India Vision 2035, which includes a USD 5 billion investment over the next decade to deepen research and development, strengthen the semiconductor ecosystem and develop future talent in the country.

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"Today we are announcing Applied Materials India Vision 2035 - A USD 5 billion investment for the next decade to accelerate and integrate India's semiconductor ecosystem into the global value chain...”

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For this, the company will focus on three areas: deepening research and development in India, accelerating the domestic semiconductor ecosystem and developing future talent.

As part of its R&D expansion, the company plans to develop a new 140-acre advanced semiconductor research park.

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“Today, we are committing to a new 140-acre advanced semiconductor research park, bringing together cleanroom capabilities, engineering expertise, and collaborative R&D with customers and suppliers on one side. Second, accelerate the ecosystem in India. Inventions done here must scale globally,” he said.

The company also plans to expand its India-based supply-chain capacity tenfold by 2035.

“By 2035, we aim to grow our India-based supply chain capacity 10 times, creating opportunities for Indian suppliers and bringing global suppliers here...” he said.

Sesha Varadarajan, Chief Operating Officer of Lam Research, said the semiconductor industry is at a “very critical moment” as artificial intelligence drives a new wave of innovation and demand.

Highlighting the company’s expansion plans in India, he said, "Lam Research plans to invest approximately Rs 10,000 crores in India to establish our first silicon component manufacturing facility..."

Wayne Allan, Executive Vice President of ASML Holding, stressed the need for long-term strategic partnerships to develop India’s semiconductor ecosystem, while highlighting opportunities for the country beyond chip manufacturing.

“...India’s opportunity also extends beyond chip manufacturing, under the right conditions, India will become increasingly important globally...” (ANI)

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